Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries legacy includes his three children: Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Each of them holds a significant stake in the family business, with their individual shareholding amounting to 80,52,021 shares each, which translates to approximately 0.12% of the company.



Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani plays a pivotal role in this legacy. Although she holds only 0.24% stake with 1,57,41,322 shares, her influence and guidance have been crucial throughout the family's journey. Though she is not involved in day-to-day operations, Kokilaben's presence symbolises strength and resilience within the family.



Anant Ambani had last year shared insights into his close relationship with his siblings during an interview with India Today. He affectionately described Akash as "like Lord Ram" and Isha as a "divine mother", emphasising their protective bond. Anant remarked, "We have no difference or competition between us. We are stuck together by Feviquick," highlighting the unity among the siblings.



The Ambani family's collective stake in Reliance Industries reflects their significant role in one of India's largest conglomerates. As they navigate their responsibilities within the company, their familial ties remain a cornerstone of their identity and influence in the business world.