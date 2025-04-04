Golf Links has remained a prime choice for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and corporate leaders due to its exclusivity and limited property availability. Prices in the area have remained firm, attracting big investors.

New Delhi’s upscale Golf Links area has witnessed another high-value property transaction. Sanjay Kukreja, partner at private equity firm ChrysCapital, and his wife, Shaveta Sharma, CEO of Central Square Foundation, have purchased a 1,250-square-yard bungalow for Rs 155 crore, according to reports.

According to documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the couple paid Rs 9.30 crore in stamp duty for the deal. The property, located in the prestigious Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone (LBZ), spans 11,250 square feet with a plinth area of 7,993 square feet. LBZ is a heritage area with strict regulations on construction and renovation to preserve its historical character.

Golf Links has remained a prime choice for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and corporate leaders due to its exclusivity and limited property availability. Prices in the area have remained firm, attracting big investors.

This is the latest in a series of high-profile transactions in the locality. Recently, Vasudha Rohatgi, wife of former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, bought a 2,100-square-yard bungalow for Rs 160 crore. Other notable buyers include Maxop Engineering director Shailesh Arora, who acquired a 575-square-yard property for Rs 68.5 crore, and DB Group’s deputy managing director Pawan Agarwal, who purchased a similar-sized bungalow for Rs 75 crore.

A report by India Sotheby’s International Realty (ISIR) suggests that 62% of wealthy Indians are looking to invest in luxury real estate over the next two years, despite rising prices and economic challenges. Since the pandemic, top executives like Sunil Vachani of Dixon Technologies and Vishwavir Ahuja, former RBL Bank chairman, have also invested in Golf Links properties.

Luxury real estate in Delhi continues to attract deep-pocketed buyers, reinforcing the area’s status as a prime residential hub.