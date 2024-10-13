Ratan Tata transformed Tata Group from a domestic business house to a global conglomerate, which is today valued at staggering Rs 403 billion dollars (over Rs 33.7 trillion).

The world is shaken by the unfortunate demise of leading industrialist, philanthropist and Tata Sons chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, who touched millions of lives through his compassion and kindness.

Ratan Tata, 86, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, after battling with a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed with full state honours in Mumbai, with veterans from all walks of life arriving to pay an emotional tribute to the business tycoon.

It is widely known that Ratan Tata, during his illustrative career with the company, took it to new heights. He transformed the firm from a domestic business house to a global conglomerate, which is today valued at staggering Rs 403 billion dollars (over Rs 33.7 trillion).

In this article, we will throw light on who are the biggest stakeholders in Tata Group.

Who are the largest stakeholders in Tata Group?

Interestingly, the largest stakeholder in Tata Group is neither Ratan Tata, nor his half-brother Noel Tata. The majority of the shares are owned by Sir Dorabji Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, holding 27.98% and 23.56% of Tata Sons shares, respectively.

The Tata Group, renowned for its philanthropic ventures, is majorly owned by Tata Trusts which are engrossed in various social welfare and charitable activities. According to a media report, around 66% of the stakes are owned collectively by Tata Trusts.

Noel Tata set to succeed Ratan Tata

The board of Tata Trusts unanimously decided to appoint Noel Tata as its chairman on Friday, i.e., October 11, followed by the sad demise of Ratan Tata.

Speaking on the occasion, Noel Tata said, "I am deeply honoured and humbled by the responsibility that has been cast on me by my fellow Trustees. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Ratan Tata and the founders of the Tata Group. Founded more than a century ago, the Tata Trusts are a unique vehicle for undertaking social good. On this solemn occasion, we rededicate ourselves to carrying on our developmental and philanthropic initiatives and continuing to play our part in nation building."