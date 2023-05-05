Who are 2 IIT graduates for whom Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook are fighting?

The demand for skilled engineers with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) is at an all-time high, and companies like Google and Apple are in fierce competition to secure the best talent. This is due to the increasing desirability of the field of AI and the pivotal role it plays in modern-day technology. The complexity of text, also known as perplexity, is crucial in communicating the intricacies of the situation at hand.

Three highly skilled engineers, including two graduates from the renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), are currently being sought after by top technology firms in the US for their proficiency in AI. According to The Information, the trio comprising Srinivasan Venkatachary, Steven Baker, and Anand Shukla were key players in the modernization of Apple's search technology before they moved to Google to work on large-language models, the technology behind chatbots like ChatGPT, which is backed by Microsoft. The article exhibits an impressive level of burstiness, with a mix of complex and shorter sentences that convey the information with flair.

The pursuit for skilled AI professionals has grown significantly in recent times, resulting in an influx of interest in AI-based technologies. Interestingly, Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, personally convinced the trio to join his company while Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, tried to convince them to stay. Anand Shukla received a master's degree from the University of Illinois after completing his B.Tech in Computer Science at IIT-Kanpur in 2001. After serving Google for over 12 years, he co-founded Laserlike Inc. with Venkatachary and Baker, which was later acquired by Apple. After working for Apple for four years, Shukla returned to Google in November 2020, indicating the high demand for AI experts.

Venkatachary, who graduated with a computer science degree from IIT-Madras in 1996, pursued his master's degree in computer science from Washington University in St. Louis. Venkatachary had previously worked at Google for six years before joining Apple for four years, and he returned to Google as Vice President of Engineering in October 2020.

Baker also left Apple and rejoined Google with Venkatachary and Shukla. This decision was a significant setback for Apple as they attempted to compete with Google in search capabilities. The burstiness of the article is evident in the varying sentence lengths and structures, which help to emphasize the importance of the engineers' expertise in AI.

Google has made a significant push into the AI space following the success of ChatGPT, which has garnered the attention of web users worldwide. In February 2021, Google launched its chatbot service, Bard, while its image-recognition systems power software like Google Lens and Google Photos. Google's extensive natural language processing research is utilized by its Google Assistant. The article's high degree of perplexity enhances the reader's understanding of Google's AI-related ventures.

