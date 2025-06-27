Sundar Pichai's journey from a small town in India to being the CEO of tech giant Google is nothing sort of incredible. Pichai's success story is testament to passion, hard work and perseverance.

Sundar Pichai's journey from a small town in India to being the CEO of tech giant Google is nothing sort of incredible. Pichai's success story is testament to passion, hard work and perseverance. Today, he not only leads one of the world's top tech firms but also serves as an inspiration to countless people worldwide, especially the youth.

In this article, we are going to shed light on Sundar Pichai's journey, education and background and more. Let's unlock the details further.

About Sundar Pichai

Born on June 10, 1972, Sundar Pichai is a native of Tamil Nadu's Madurai. Sundar Pichai's father, Regunatha Pichai, was an electrical engineer at GEC and his mother, Lakshmi, was a stenographer. Pichai has also a younger brother named Srinivasan Pichai.

Education

Sundar Pichai completed his schooling at Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School in Chennai and later did his intermediate from Vana Vani School at IIT Madras. Pichai secured a bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur and later moved to the United States to pursue an M.S. in materials science and engineering at Stanford University.

He later went on to complete an MBA at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. According to media reports, Pichai joined Google in 2004. At that time, he was serving as the head of product management and development. Later, he played a key role in developing Chrome, now widely used across the globe.