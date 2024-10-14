Ratan Tata commitment to animal welfare was evident in numerous instances, most notably during the renovation of Bombay House

Ratan Tata, the legendary industrialist who died on October 9 aged 86, was not only a great leader of the Tata Group, but he was also an animal lover, especially stray dogs. Many of the instances of his care for animals can be witnessed, but the most notable was when the Tata Group was renovating Bombay House.

When N. Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, suggested that the company renovate Bombay House, Tata’s first thought was for the stray dogs that had taken up residence in the building. ‘Renovate'—is this the same as 'vacate'? Where will the dogs go? He asked that, and you could tell how much he really cared for these animals. This concern made it possible to have a new kennel within the renovated area that comes with climate control and comfortable sleeping and living areas for the dogs.

Tata's love for animals extended beyond corporate policies; it was a personal ethos. The most memorable incident was in 2018 when he pulled out of a trip to accept an honour from Prince Charles because one of his dogs was sick. His friend Suhel Seth said that Tata was more concerned with the well-being of his pet than appreciation and said, “I can’t leave him and go,” which was the ethos of the man.

However, what is even more important is that Tata was not only concerned with animal rights within the sphere of Bombay House. He founded the first small animal hospital in Mumbai, which is a modern hospital to treat stray and small animals. His advocacy could also be felt on social media, where he was often encouraging people to look out for stray animals and make sure they take them indoors during extreme weather conditions.

It is noteworthy that the legacy Ratan Tata is known for is compassion and kindness. His vision changed not only corporate culture, but also the way people and society think and act towards animals. As mourners gathered to pay their respects, one image stood out: his beloved dog Goa by his side—a testament to Tata’s enduring bond with animals and his compassionate spirit that will continue to inspire future generations.