Where do India's richest people live? Check posh localities home to Ambani, Tata, Birla, Mahindra, Poonawalla

Posh localities in India | Photo: Pixabay

While buying a house we look for a locality that offers maximum facilities and has good people living in the neighbourhood. Living at a posh location with world-class facilities is a dream shared by many. Imagine if you can also get a house in the most expensive locations in India. Here is a list of India's most expensive localities:

Antilia- Mukesh Ambani

When you talk about posh, Ambani's name comes first. Mukesh Ambani lives in 27 floors house called Antilia. The house is valued at $1 billion by Forbes. The building has a multi-storey that is equipped to accommodate over 165 cars, 9 high-speed elevators, and a grand ballroom. It also has not one but three helipads among other world-class facilities.

Ratan Tata- Malaba

Another of India's biggest businessmen, Ratan Tata lives in Mumbai. Tata's house worth Rs 150 crore is situated in Mumbai's Colaba. As per The Times of India, the house has three floors divided into seven levels and has an infinity pool at the top.

Kamath Residence – Kingfisher Towers, Bengaluru

Co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon, Nikhil Kamath lives in the Kingfisher Tower of Bengaluru. It is a 34-storey luxurious complex. As per TOI reports, the top two floors of the residence are owned by Vijay Mallya.

Adar Abad Poonawalla House – Salisbury Park, Pune

Adar Abad Poonawalla owns a luxurious 22-acre residence at Salisbury Park. Forbes reports that the interiors of the house are kept simple and have a European touch to them. The living room boasts a high ceiling with murals from the Italian Renaissance painted on them.

Jatia House – Malabar Hill, South Mumbai

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla bought a house atop Malabar hill from industrialist MP Jatia’s sons, Arun M Jatia and Shyam M Jatia. The house is valued at Rs 425 crore and it is spread across 2926 square-meter and has a built-up area of nearly 28,000 sqft.

Gulistan – Napean Sea Road, Mumbai

Billionaire Anand Mahindra also lives near Malabar Hill in a house called Gullistan. As per The Quint, Gulistan is a 3-storey bungalow spread over 13,000 sqft.