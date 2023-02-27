Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Where do India's richest people live? Check posh localities home to Ambani, Tata, Birla, Mahindra, Poonawalla

Check the list of posh localities in India where the richest people live.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 08:12 PM IST

Where do India's richest people live? Check posh localities home to Ambani, Tata, Birla, Mahindra, Poonawalla
Posh localities in India | Photo: Pixabay

While buying a house we look for a locality that offers maximum facilities and has good people living in the neighbourhood. Living at a posh location with world-class facilities is a dream shared by many. Imagine if you can also get a house in the most expensive locations in India. Here is a list of India's most expensive localities:

Antilia- Mukesh Ambani

When you talk about posh, Ambani's name comes first. Mukesh Ambani lives in 27 floors house called Antilia. The house is valued at $1 billion by Forbes. The building has a multi-storey that is equipped to accommodate over 165 cars, 9 high-speed elevators, and a grand ballroom. It also has not one but three helipads among other world-class facilities. 

Ratan Tata- Malaba

Another of India's biggest businessmen, Ratan Tata lives in Mumbai. Tata's house worth Rs 150 crore is situated in Mumbai's Colaba. As per The Times of India, the house has three floors divided into seven levels and has an infinity pool at the top.

Kamath Residence – Kingfisher Towers, Bengaluru

Co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon, Nikhil Kamath lives in the Kingfisher Tower of Bengaluru. It is a 34-storey luxurious complex. As per TOI reports, the top two floors of the residence are owned by Vijay Mallya. 

Adar Abad Poonawalla House – Salisbury Park, Pune

Adar Abad Poonawalla owns a luxurious 22-acre residence at Salisbury Park. Forbes reports that the interiors of the house are kept simple and have a European touch to them. The living room boasts a high ceiling with murals from the Italian Renaissance painted on them.

Jatia House – Malabar Hill, South Mumbai 

Billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla bought a house atop Malabar hill from industrialist MP Jatia’s sons, Arun M Jatia and Shyam M Jatia. The house is valued at Rs 425 crore and it is spread across 2926 square-meter and has a built-up area of nearly 28,000 sqft. 

Gulistan – Napean Sea Road, Mumbai

Billionaire Anand Mahindra also lives near Malabar Hill in a house called Gullistan. As per The Quint, Gulistan is a 3-storey bungalow spread over 13,000 sqft. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra steal our hearts with their dreamy attires, see pics
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 618 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.