When Ratan Tata had called Mumbai Real estate Tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani months before his death, know what they talked about

Mumbai Real estate Tycoon Dr Niranjan Hiranandani recalled a memorable phone call from the late Ratan Tata.

Spending time with someone who has a wonderful personality can often make you reflect on how much life has changed. Real estate expert Niranjan Hiranandani recently shared a similar experience. In a conversation with Kamya Jani on Curly Tales, he spoke about a memorable incident linked to the late industrialist Ratan Tata. Hiranandani said the moment had a deep and lasting impact on him.

According to Hiranandani, this incident occurred in 2024. It was August 1st. "Niranjan, will you join me as a trustee in a new trust, the Tata Parkinson Trust?" was the question Ratan Tata asked him over the phone that day. "What could I say?" he asks. I became a co-trustee in the trust because of his faith in me. Two months after this occurrence, Ratan Tata passed away. Notably, Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024. According to Hiranandani, there was a great deal of trust and respect between the two, therefore ,he was unable to turn down this request.

Ratan Tata’s offer to Niranjan Hiranandani

Niranjan Hiranandani did not take the initiative to get to this point. He tried his hand in a number of professions before establishing himself in the real estate industry. He was a teacher at first. He then attempted, but failed, to operate a textile mill. Additionally, he acknowledges that his early career was filled with setbacks.

“Bad times have come many times,” he said. “When something succeeded, people would say you were lucky, the city grew, you bought the place at the right time, this happened, and that happened. But success doesn’t come by chance.”

Hiranandani not only leads his ventures but also acknowledges the work of others. Additionally, he is appreciative of any positive developments that occur. When he visited Gurugram, which is close to Delhi, he lauded DLF's opulent property, The Camellias. According to him, it has raised the bar for upscale living. It was dubbed a benchmark project by him.

About Niranjan Hiranandani

Niranjan Hiranandani was born on March 8, 1950 in Mumbai. He completed his primary education at Campion School. Then he obtained a commerce degree from Sydenham College. He also completed his CA from ICAI. His father, Dr. Lakhumal Hiranand Hiranandani, was a renowned ENT surgeon. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan. Just like his father, Niranjan made his way into real estate. As of June 2021, Forbes counted him among the 100 richest people in India. At that time, his wealth was estimated at $1.6 billion.

