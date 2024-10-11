Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late industrialist Ratan Tata inaugurated the production unit of Tata Nano, the 'people's car' in Sanand in 2010.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep condolences on the demise of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata. The Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital on October 9, 2024, following a prolonged illness. In his post, Modi recounted his interactions with the visionary leader who transformed India’s industrial sector into a global powerhouse and changed its philanthropic landscape.

Modi and Tata’s association goes back to the time when the Modi-led Gujarat government facilitated the establishment of the Nano plant. Ratan spearheaded the creation of the world’s cheapest car Tata Nano and planned to set up a production unit in Singur, West Bengal. However, intense protests led by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee disrupted the establishment in 2006. It was then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi, who welcomed Tata to set up the plant in the state.

The relocation of the Tata Nano project to Gujarat marked a significant milestone for the state as well as the Ratan’s Tata Group. Modi’s simple SMS, 'welcome' to Ratan paved the way for the first Tata Nano production unit with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in Sanand in 2010. At the inauguration, Modi said, “When Ratan Tata said in a press conference in Kolkata that they are leaving West Bengal, I sent him a short SMS saying 'welcome'. And now you can see what a Re 1 (worth) SMS can do.”

Tata had also extended his gratitude towards the Modi-led Gujarat government saying, “Gujarat stood out against all others in guaranteeing us all that we needed. 'It was not just Tata's project, it is our project,' Modi told us. We owe a great lot of gratitude for the support and confidence placed in us." In 2020, Tata discontinued the production of Tata Nano, the ‘people’s car, due to low sales.

Meanwhile, Modi took to X(formerly known as Twitter), to express grief on Ratan’s demise. “My mind is filled with countless interactions with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. I would meet him frequently in Gujarat when I was the CM. We would exchange views on diverse issues. I found his perspectives very enriching. These interactions continued when I came to Delhi. Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” he wrote. Besides him, industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahinda, Harsh Goenka, and Niranjan Hiranandani among others also condoled his death.