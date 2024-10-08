Twitter
When Mukesh Ambani's life inspired another billionaire Harsh Goenka, here are his top three learnings...

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises highlighted the top three lessons for success that he learnt from India’s wealthiest person, Mukesh Ambani.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 04:23 PM IST

When Mukesh Ambani's life inspired another billionaire Harsh Goenka, here are his top three learnings...
The business world is a highly competitive arena with multiple players aiming to overpower each other. Few businessmen happen to have a growth mindset that allows them to learn and get inspired by another successful person. Billionaire Harsh Goenka is one of the few who has not shied away from expressing admiration for his fellow industrialists. Recently, he heaped praises on Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani and also shared three learnings he derived from his life.

 

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises posted a video featuring Ambani where he delivered a speech highlighting success mantras. Goeka captioned the post as, “I have always learnt so much from my interactions with Mukesh Ambani.Let me share three of his life learnings with you’ll (you).”  For the unversed, Goenka and Ambani’s friendship goes back a long way, and they share a great rapport.

 

He emphasised three learnings—1) Dream Big: “If you focus on the goal, you will overcome all obstacles.” 2)There is no substitute for hard work: “Aim at being the best. Not just the best in India, but the best in the world.” 3) It is very important to be positive in life. Soon after, netizens flocked to the comment section to drop their reactions. “This is awesome. This is the growth mindset that a successful person is eager to learn from other successful person. Superb @hvgoenka2, ” commented an X user. Another X user added, “Harsh ji, your tweets are informative & motivational. Thanq,(sic).”

Meanwhile, Goenka stays quite active on social media and often delights his followers with engaging posts. Back in May, Goenka revisited a heartwarming moment shared between Mukesh Ambani and another business tycoon Anand Mahindra. The picture screamed friendship and camaraderie while defying the notion that top players can only be rivals.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
