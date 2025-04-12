Mukesh Ambani revealed how most group companies, hospitals, the Reliance Foundation, and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), all have women leaders at the forefront, with Reliance Foundation and NMACC headed by none other than his wife, Nita Ambani.

Many might think that India’s richest and most powerful industrialist, Mukesh Ambani, would be his own boss, in office and in life. However, it seems like this is far from the case. Mukesh Ambani, at the recently held Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurship, revealed that he “has a boss in office” and it is none other than his beloved and only daughter, Isha Ambani. Though the comment was made in good fun, it highlighted how Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani looks at women's empowerment, and how it always starts at home. For the unversed, at the Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurship, Isha Ambani was honoured for being the Newsmaker of the Year. During the event, Mukesh Ambani admitted that though he was a late bloomer in valuing women entrepreneurs, "Isha and wife Nita have opened his mind in the last decade". Mukesh Ambani said, "Isha tells me it’s no longer survival of the fittest but survival of the kindest."

Expressing his pride over his daughter Isha Ambani's success in business, Mukesh Ambani said, "I already have a boss in office. Isha grades my performance at the meetings. Sometimes, she gives me a D ranking. In fact, she is perpetually grading me."

Speaking about Reliance Industries Limited's role in promoting women in leadership roles, Mukesh Ambani said that his company is actively "pushing women to the forefront". Mukesh Ambani revealed how most group companies, hospitals, the Reliance Foundation, and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), all have women leaders at the forefront, with Reliance Foundation and NMACC headed by none other than his wife, Nita Ambani.

Sharing a bit of valuable advice for women entrepreneurs, Mukesh Ambani said, "The most important thing is to win in the mind, no matter who you are. You just have to go for it. You will ultimately be there."

