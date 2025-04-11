Dhirubhai Ambani shaped Mukesh’s future by focusing on real-life lessons over bookish knowledge, hiring a mentor to teach life skills instead of academics.

Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, was not just a successful businessman, he was a forward-thinking father who believed in preparing his children for the real world, not just through textbooks but through real-life experiences. On his birth anniversary, his values and unique approach to parenting continue to be remembered by his family.

Mukesh Ambani, in an old interview with Moneylife, shared a beautiful story from his childhood that reflects how Dhirubhai shaped his upbringing. Back in the 1960s, when education was mainly focused on books and school subjects, Dhirubhai decided to do something very different. He put out a newspaper advertisement, not for a regular tutor, but for someone who could teach his son about life, the world, and current affairs.

This ad led to the arrival of a mentor named Mahendrabhai. He wasn’t there to teach maths or science. Instead, he became a guide who helped young Mukesh Ambani understand people, society, and everyday life. They would travel together in local trains and buses, walk through different parts of the city, play football and hockey, and even go camping. These simple but meaningful experiences gave Mukesh a new way of seeing the world.

Mukesh credits this unusual but valuable form of learning for helping him become who he is today. He believes that his father’s decision to give him this kind of exposure gave him a practical understanding of business and life, something that no school could teach.

Later, when Mukesh was studying for his MBA abroad, Dhirubhai again took an unconventional step. He called Mukesh back home midway through his studies and asked him to join the family business. He felt that learning by doing was more powerful than earning a degree.

Thanks to these early life lessons and hands-on experience, Mukesh Ambani says he learned not just how to do business, but how to understand people. And for this, he will always remain thankful to his visionary father.