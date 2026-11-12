When CA Mukesh Jain Tested Kwala Intel: Inside the AI market wizard that money managers now swear by

What caught the CA’s attention

What caught the CA’s attention

In Jain’s experience, the difference was in the detail. Instead of broad commentary, Kwala Intel presented peer comparisons, financial information and the rationale behind valuations. The emphasis, he found, was on giving users charts, figures and context to assess their choices, rather than asking them to invest blindly.

Why Kwala Intel

Kwala Intel is an AI-powered market intelligence platform that enables users to interpret market data in real time to make actionable decisions. Its conversational approach centres on helping users understand market information rather than simply follow stock tips.

When CA Jain asked the practical Rs 5 lakh investment question

The CA tested the platform with a straightforward question: How could someone allocate Rs 5 lakh over a five-year investment horizon?

Kwala provided an excellent and well-balanced breakdown of this complex question:

Half the amount allocated to index funds (for instance, a Nifty 50 fund)

The remaining allocation included select stocks

The strategy included a Rs 5,000 cash reserve for potential opportunities or emergencies

What impressed CA Jain was that the exercise illustrated the research approach rather than establishing whether that allocation would suit every investor.

In CA Mukesh Jain’s words: Why Kwala Intel stands apart from generic AI

Comfortable with technology, CA Jain had used several AI tools. So, when he first heard about Kwala Intel, he assumed it would be similar to other generalised AI tools used for market-related questions. However, when he tested it, he found a few things that clearly stood out:

Direct data and peer review, instead of long explanations: While general AI tools may respond with lengthy theories or narratives, Kwala Intel presented a precise review of the company’s peers, its current financial position and the reasons behind its valuation

Not 'invest now' but the right options: Kwala does not ask users to put money in blindly; it presents technical charts, figures and facts so that users can think through the information and make their own financial decisions

Generic AI vs a dedicated financial AI tool: Many investors and professionals today believe that generalised AI tools can answer stock-market questions; but they may not capture the finer details of the stock market, valuation and data depth in the way a dedicated platform such as Kwala Intel can

Best suited for CAs, finance professionals and long-term investors: Whether you are a mutual-fund holder, a swing trader or a beginner, Kwala Intel is designed to help address market-related confusion through a conversational, research-led interface

How to get started

Users can visit kwalaintel.com/in, log in and choose the unlimited plan, priced at Rs 1,000 per month (billed monthly) under the supplied offer.

The yearly plan is available at Rs 10,000 a year (billed annually).

Users can ask questions through text or voice in their preferred language.