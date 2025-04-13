US President Donald Trump has vowed to unleash America’s best in every field including manufacturing and has therefore taken the bold steps of increasing tariffs. However, back in 2011 iPhone founder Steve Jobs gave a reason to Barack Obama why iPhones are manufactured in other countries.

When Barack Obama asked Steve Jobs why iPhones are manufactured in other countries, not in US, his blunt reply, ‘Those jobs aren’t....’

When Barack Obama asked Steve Jobs why iPhones are manufactured in other countries, not in US, his blunt reply, ‘Those jobs aren’t....’

US President Donald Trump has vowed to unleash America’s best in every field including manufacturing and has therefore taken the bold steps of increasing tariffs to encourage US manufacturers for domestic production. However, big tech firms like Apple, Google, Intel and more will be most affected by this as they majorly depend on China for their production set ups. China is still the biggest manufacturer for iPhone.

Donald Trump is clearly trying to bring everything from manufacture to sales of iPhones and other tech brands back home to boost America’s economy and create employment for US citizens. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had last week announced Apple’s investment of USD 500 billion in the US in the next four years. However, manufacturing iPhones in the US is still a distant dream.

A 2012, The New York Times report wrote published an official dinner conversation between the then-President Barack Obama and some of the founders and most influential people of Silicon Valley which also included Apple CEO Steve Jobs who discussed with the former president about the scope of phone manufacturing in the US. The Silicon Valley’s leaders and Barack Obama sat for a private dinner in February 2011 few months after which Jobs died.

All the influential leaders asked some or the other question to Barack Obama, from Google’s then CEO Eric Schmidt to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. However, it was Apple’s late CEO, Steve Jobs which impressed him and which prompted a question from him. Obama asked Steve, “What would it take to make iPhones in the United States?”.

Steve Jobs on why iPhones are made in other countries

Jobs gave a blunt and undeterred reply, he said, “Those jobs aren’t coming back,” he said. The reason behind this is not cost cutting but also about scale, speed and skill.