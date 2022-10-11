WhatsApp users may soon be able to add over 1,000 participants in group, new feature under testing

Representational Image

The meta owned messaging service platform WhatsApp has announced a new feature for beta testers which is now releasing the ability to add up to 1,024 participants to groups.

This feature is accessible on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, but it is only available to an unspecified number of beta testers, claims WABetaInfo.

According to the report, users can try to create a group or add new members to an existing one to see if the feature is available on their WhatsApp account.

According to the report, WhatsApp is also developing new tools to give admins more control over these larger groups in the future, such as a list of pending participants and an approval system.

The company released the ability to expand a group size from 256 people to 512 people in May along with new features.

In the meantime, the platform recently launched WhatsApp Premium, a new feature for business accounts, for beta testers in some nations.