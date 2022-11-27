Search icon
WhatsApp's new feature will allow users to share voice notes on status, know details

WhatsApp is testing a feature that would let users update their WhatsApp Status through voice notes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:56 AM IST

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a new feature that will soon allow users to post voice notes on their WhatsApp status. 
 
After releasing link previews for links shared via status updates, WhatsApp is now working on bringing the ability to share voice notes to your status updates, for a future update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, reports WABetaInfo. 
 
The microphone symbol will appear when you don't input any text in this part; otherwise, it implies you're going to a text through a status update as usual. As you can see in this screenshot, you can post a voice note up to 30 seconds to your status updates right with text status. (Also Read: Koo, India’s Twitter rival gains popularity in Brazil; becomes second largest microblogging platform)
 
 According to the report, Voice Status Note Updates, also known as "Voice Status," will let users record audio notes and post them on their Status tab, much like sending audio messages to other WhatsApp users in the chat window. 
 
Users would be able to update their Status using sound cues in addition to the current options, which include images, videos, text updates, GIFs, and emoticons.
 
This feature is under development but will be released soon. Its appearance and the entry point may look different when the feature will be released to beta testers but WABetaInfo is following the development and going to keep you up to date when seeing something different.
 
A future version will allow you to attach a voice message to your status update.
