WhatsApp Pay head Manesh Mahatme quits, joins Amazon as director of product

Representational Image

The head of WhatsApp Payment business in India, Manesh Mahatme has quit the Meta platform after more than a year and joins Amazon India, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

The departure of Mahatme comes at a crucial time for WhatsApp, which is trying to expand its payments service in a cutthroat market and compete with more seasoned payment processors like Walmart's PhonePe, Ant Group-backed Paytm, and Alphabet Inc.'s Google Pay.

WhatsApp Pay won regulatory approval to more than double its payments offering to 100 million users in India, its biggest market with more than half a billion users overall, during Mahatme’s stint at WhatsApp Pay.

Mahatme is returning to its former employer Amazon where he was a Director and board member of Amazon Pay India for seven years. He even led teams of senior product, engineering, business development, and sales leaders in developing the company's payment experience both on and off Amazon, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mahatme has joined Amazon.com Inc.'s e-commerce division in India as director of product, as per the sources.