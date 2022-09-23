Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

WhatsApp Pay head Manesh Mahatme quits, joins Amazon as director of product

WhatsApp Pay won regulatory approval to more than double its payments offering to 100 million users in India, during Mahatme's stint at WhatsApp Pay.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

WhatsApp Pay head Manesh Mahatme quits, joins Amazon as director of product
Representational Image
The head of WhatsApp Payment business in India, Manesh Mahatme has quit the Meta platform after more than a year and joins Amazon India, a source told Reuters on Thursday. 
 
The departure of Mahatme comes at a crucial time for WhatsApp, which is trying to expand its payments service in a cutthroat market and compete with more seasoned payment processors like Walmart's PhonePe, Ant Group-backed Paytm, and Alphabet Inc.'s Google Pay.
 
WhatsApp Pay won regulatory approval to more than double its payments offering to 100 million users in India, its biggest market with more than half a billion users overall, during Mahatme’s stint at WhatsApp Pay. 
 
Mahatme is returning to its former employer Amazon where he was a Director and board member of Amazon Pay India for seven years. He even led teams of senior product, engineering, business development, and sales leaders in developing the company's payment experience both on and off Amazon, according to his LinkedIn profile. 
 
Mahatme has joined Amazon.com Inc.'s e-commerce division in India as director of product, as per the sources.
 
WhatsApp said in a statement that Mahatme played an important role in expanding access to WhatsApp payments in India, adding the payments service was "a priority for Meta and we will continue to innovate and drive momentum as part of our broader efforts." Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 461 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.