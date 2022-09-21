Search icon
WhatsApp partners with Salesforce, here's how it may help businesses

Meta CEO is partnering with Salesforce so all businesses that use their platform can use WhatsApp business messages to answer customer questions, etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Representational Image
Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO and founder, announced a partnership between messaging app WhatsApp and Salesforce, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) solutions provider on Tuesday to promote businesses’ experiences to chat with customers on WhatsApp while being able to manage communication directly from the Salesforce platform.
 
Zuckerberg, in a Facebook post, said: “We’re partnering with Salesforce so all businesses that use their platform can use WhatsApp business messages to answer customer questions, run marketing campaigns, and sell directly in chat. More and more people prefer to communicate with businesses over text. That's why we launched our Cloud API earlier this year and are now partnering with Salesforce.”
 
As part of the partnership, WhatsApp is running a pilot, allowing the L’Oreal group of companies to reach out to consumers on WhatsApp to offer deals in case they have products saved in shopping carts. 
 
This is one of the many features that will be offered to businesses, according to a blog post by Meta's vice president of business messaging, Matthew Idema. He claimed that WhatsApp would create tools that would let businesses show off new products and offer customer support.
 
Idema said, “Messaging is quickly becoming the go-to way for businesses to communicate with their customers. Already, more than one billion users connect with a business account across Meta’s messaging services every week, and this pace is only accelerating."
 
Salesforce claims that WhatsApp-first business messaging will enable the companies to provide convenient, integrated, and individualised experiences between people and businesses around the world.
