WhatsApp not safe? Meta sued over privacy claims as users question encryption feature

A group of international WhatsApp users has filed a lawsuit in a US court against the Meta-owned company, allegedly breaching the privacy standard that its end-to-end encryption feature protects, as per the company's claims.

A group of users from Australia, Mexico, Brazil, India, and South Africa has filed a lawsuit in a US court against Meta-owned WhatsApp, accusing the company of accessing private messages despite the app's end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature. A lawsuit has been filed in a San Francisco court where the plaintiffs have accused WhatsApp and Meta employees of breaching the security standards that the company claims to protect the messages on the application.

''A worker need only send a ‘task’ (i.e., request via Meta’s internal system) to a Meta engineer with an explanation that they need access to WhatsApp messages for their job. The Meta engineering team will then grant access—often without any scrutiny at all—and the worker’s workstation will then have a new window or widget available that can pull up any WhatsApp user’s messages based on the user’s User ID number, which is unique to a user but identical across all Meta products,'' the lawsuit claims.

''Once the Meta worker has this access, they can read users’ messages by opening the widget; no separate decryption step is required. The WhatsApp messages appear in widgets commingled with widgets containing messages from unencrypted sources. Messages appear almost as soon as they are communicated—essentially, in real-time. Moreover, access is unlimited in temporal scope, with Meta workers able to access messages from the time users first activated their accounts, including those messages users believe they have deleted,'' the complaint adds.

WhatsApp is not safe and Signal is controlled by the woke mob.



Use X Char. https://t.co/6Whzu4sbFB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2026

However, the lawsuit does not provide any technical details to back up its claims. After the lawsuit, Elon Musk - the owner of social media platform X - shared a post and wrote, ''WhatsApp is not secure. Even Signal is questionable. Use X chat.''

In its reply, Meta strongly denied the allegations, and a company spokesperson called the lawsuit 'frivolous' and said that WhatsApp messages are not encrypted, which is 'categorically false and absurd'.