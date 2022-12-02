Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

WhatsApp introduces new feature for iOS Beta that allows users to search chats by date

WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that would let users quickly hop to a certain date within a chat, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

WhatsApp introduces new feature for iOS Beta that allows users to search chats by date
WhatsApp introduces new feature for iOS Beta that allows users to search chats by date
WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Meta has begun to roll out a new feature that allows users to search messages by date for certain beta testers using iOS.
 
According to a report from WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to quickly skip to a particular date within a chat. With the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77 upgrade, some beta testers can use this functionality in their chats and groups.
 
Here’s how to use the search via date feature:
If users wish to see if the new functionality has been rolled out to their accounts, they must utilise the search feature within a chat.
 
If a calendar icon appears, your WhatsApp account has the feature enabled. In the upcoming weeks, the feature will be made available to more users, according to the report. (Also Read: Soon, you will be able to use same WhatsApp account on two Android phones; here's how)
 
Earlier this week, the messaging app introduced the "forward media with caption" function for iOS, enabling users to send documents, GIFs, videos, and photographs with captions.
 
Some users had access to the new functionality after downloading the WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 update from the App Store.
 
A dismiss button is also offered so that the caption can be removed from the image before the message is forwarded if the user decides they do not want to forward it.
 
(with inputs from IANS)
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh khan birthday: 5 expensive things Pathaan star king khan owns
Diwali 2022: This festive season, get blinged up using these Bollywood inspired looks
Diwali 2022: Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKumar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Daisy Shah, others slay in ethnic wear
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Are you planning a winter trip? Here are 5 mesmerising places to explore
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 533 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.