WhatsApp introduces new feature for iOS Beta that allows users to search chats by date

WhatsApp, a messaging app owned by Meta has begun to roll out a new feature that allows users to search messages by date for certain beta testers using iOS.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow users to quickly skip to a particular date within a chat. With the most recent WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.24.0.77 upgrade, some beta testers can use this functionality in their chats and groups.

Here’s how to use the search via date feature:

If users wish to see if the new functionality has been rolled out to their accounts, they must utilise the search feature within a chat.

Also Read: Soon, you will be able to use same WhatsApp account on two Android phones; here's how) If a calendar icon appears, your WhatsApp account has the feature enabled. In the upcoming weeks, the feature will be made available to more users, according to the report. (

Earlier this week, the messaging app introduced the "forward media with caption" function for iOS, enabling users to send documents, GIFs, videos, and photographs with captions.

Some users had access to the new functionality after downloading the WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 update from the App Store.

A dismiss button is also offered so that the caption can be removed from the image before the message is forwarded if the user decides they do not want to forward it.