WhatsApp responds to report of massive data leak, here's what messaging app said

Earlier, a report claimed that someone managed to hack WhatsApp and acquired the personal information of almost 500 million users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 08:27 PM IST

WhatsApp responds to report of massive data leak, here's what messaging app said (file photo)

Messaging app WhatsApp has denied the report of a data leak that compromises almost 500 million users. The Meta-owned platform is considered a secure platform due to its end-to-end encryption feature.

"The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a data leak from WhatsApp," ANI quoted a WhatsApp spokesperson as saying.

Mashable India, a digital media platform, has reported that according to a recent allegation from Cybernews, someone managed to hack WhatsApp and acquired the personal information of almost 500 million users, which is now purportedly for sale.

Allegedly, an actor advertised the sale of over 487 million WhatsApp users` personal information, including their cell numbers on a hacker site.

The listing states that the user data comprises 32 million US users and comes from 84 other nations including Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia, France, and Turkey. The stolen phone numbers can be used for impersonation, phishing, and other fraudulent operations.

As per Mashable India, the WhatsApp user database from the US is being sold for USD 7,000 which is much higher when compared to rates of user data from the UK and Germany which costs USD 2,500 and USD 2,000, respectively. 

Reportedly, it`s intriguing that no user profiles from India are on the list. A tiny amount of data that includes user information for 1097 US phone numbers and 817 UK phone numbers was shared by the hacker when cybernews asked for a sample from them, according to Mashable India.

(With inputs from ANI)

