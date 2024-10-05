Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Success story in every spray: How Toxic Male Perfume captured India's heart and market

What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert

Viral Video: Kamala Harris repeats '32 days' in speech, sparks social media reactions

IndiGo airlines faces major system slowdown, passengers stranded nationwide

Meet Ratan Tata-backed IITian, who left high-paying job at Amazon, now runs company worth Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Success story in every spray: How Toxic Male Perfume captured India's heart and market

Success story in every spray: How Toxic Male Perfume captured India's heart and market

What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert

What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert

Viral Video: Kamala Harris repeats '32 days' in speech, sparks social media reactions

Viral Video: Kamala Harris repeats '32 days' in speech, sparks social media reactions

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Gout tips: 6 Dals (pulses) to avoid if you have high uric acid levels

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

Bhuvan Bam to Elvish Yadav: Here's how rich these Indian YouTubers are

10 countries that pay most amount of taxes

10 countries that pay most amount of taxes

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्य��ा लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

This actress worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, wanted to be IFS officer, got married on only 72 hrs notice due to..

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

HomeBusiness

Business

What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert

In this intricate financial ecosystem, Rajat Tiwari has emerged as a leading figure at an impressive pace.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 03:12 PM IST

What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The investment climate is as dynamic as the changing weather patterns around the globe. In the vast waters of the global financial world, investors navigate through turbulent currency currents and shifting sentiments. Major players—global corporations, governments, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs)—require substantial capital to execute their large-scale projects. However, they demand long-term security and a guarantee of returns, making trust the cornerstone of any successful investment relationship.

In this intricate financial ecosystem, Rajat Tiwari has emerged as a leading figure at an impressive pace. As a Senior Vice President at a prominent asset management firm in Paris, with ties to its New York headquarters, Tiwari has not only made a name for himself in the investment banking world but also amassed a personal net worth of $7 million. Despite global challenges, including the pandemic, Tiwari has facilitated business transactions worth $1.6 billion, the highest in the Asia-Pacific region.

Recently, Tiwari played a key role in securing AED 25 million for Cardinal Points, a leading player in the pharmaceutical sector. This funding represents a significant step forward in Cardinal Points’ mission to revolutionize the Middle Eastern pharmaceutical landscape. Tiwari’s strategic vision was instrumental in orchestrating this investment, which aims to launch an innovative pharmaceutical venture expected to introduce cutting-edge solutions and advancements in the region.

Here are some essential tips for startups seeking funding, inspired by Tiwari's expertise:

Build a Strong Business Plan: Investors want to see a well-structured business plan that outlines your vision, market analysis, and growth strategy. This document should demonstrate not only the potential for profit but also the steps you will take to achieve your goals.

Establish Credibility: Trust is vital. Make sure your startup has a solid track record, even if it’s just in the form of small milestones. Providing proof of concept or early traction can significantly enhance your credibility.

Know Your Numbers: Be prepared to discuss your financial projections in detail. Investors will want to see your revenue model, cost structure, and expected returns on investment.

Network Strategically: Use your connections to build relationships with potential investors. Attend industry events, participate in forums, and leverage social media to create visibility for your startup.

Be Transparent: Openness about your challenges and risks will foster trust. Investors appreciate honesty and are more likely to support you if they believe you are upfront about the potential hurdles.

Leverage Expertise: Like Cardinal Points did with Tiwari, bring in seasoned professionals who can guide your funding efforts and lend credibility to your venture.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

    Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha’s ‘love affair’ failed after Jaya Bachchan’s masterstroke: ‘I will never leave…’

    Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

    Rape accused choreographer Jani Master granted interim bail to receive National Film Award

    Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

    Deepika Padukone to mark first public appearance after daughter's birth, will be seen with Ranveer Singh in...

    'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

    'Khoob bhalo achi': Virat Kohli replies in Bengali after receiving gift from Bangladesh cricketer, watch viral video

    This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

    This actor was compared to Amitabh Bachchan after debut, his one mistake made SRK a superstar, career was ruined after..

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

    All about Anupama Parameswaran, who played simpleton in debut film, became famous for bold scenes, dated..

    10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

    10 times Aabha Paul crashed the internet with her sultry, sexy photos

    In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

    In pics: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani steal the show at NMACC event with Mukesh Ambani, Anand Piramal

    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

    Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

    Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

    Meet actor with only 1 hit, 22 flops, still called star, left films to sell juice; wants to replace Salman in Bigg Boss

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement