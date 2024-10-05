What to remember while seeking funding for your startup: Insights from expert

The investment climate is as dynamic as the changing weather patterns around the globe. In the vast waters of the global financial world, investors navigate through turbulent currency currents and shifting sentiments. Major players—global corporations, governments, and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs)—require substantial capital to execute their large-scale projects. However, they demand long-term security and a guarantee of returns, making trust the cornerstone of any successful investment relationship.

In this intricate financial ecosystem, Rajat Tiwari has emerged as a leading figure at an impressive pace. As a Senior Vice President at a prominent asset management firm in Paris, with ties to its New York headquarters, Tiwari has not only made a name for himself in the investment banking world but also amassed a personal net worth of $7 million. Despite global challenges, including the pandemic, Tiwari has facilitated business transactions worth $1.6 billion, the highest in the Asia-Pacific region.

Recently, Tiwari played a key role in securing AED 25 million for Cardinal Points, a leading player in the pharmaceutical sector. This funding represents a significant step forward in Cardinal Points’ mission to revolutionize the Middle Eastern pharmaceutical landscape. Tiwari’s strategic vision was instrumental in orchestrating this investment, which aims to launch an innovative pharmaceutical venture expected to introduce cutting-edge solutions and advancements in the region.

Here are some essential tips for startups seeking funding, inspired by Tiwari's expertise:

Build a Strong Business Plan: Investors want to see a well-structured business plan that outlines your vision, market analysis, and growth strategy. This document should demonstrate not only the potential for profit but also the steps you will take to achieve your goals.

Establish Credibility: Trust is vital. Make sure your startup has a solid track record, even if it’s just in the form of small milestones. Providing proof of concept or early traction can significantly enhance your credibility.

Know Your Numbers: Be prepared to discuss your financial projections in detail. Investors will want to see your revenue model, cost structure, and expected returns on investment.

Network Strategically: Use your connections to build relationships with potential investors. Attend industry events, participate in forums, and leverage social media to create visibility for your startup.

Be Transparent: Openness about your challenges and risks will foster trust. Investors appreciate honesty and are more likely to support you if they believe you are upfront about the potential hurdles.

Leverage Expertise: Like Cardinal Points did with Tiwari, bring in seasoned professionals who can guide your funding efforts and lend credibility to your venture.