What stopped Bill Gates from becoming richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined?

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates owned the equivalent of 2.06 billion shares of it in September 1998, when it became the world's most valuable company.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 08:35 AM IST

Once considered the World's richest man, Bill Gates doesn't dominate the chart anymore. He has been replaced by billionaires much younger than him in age. However, even though he may have fallen down the pecking order in the billionaires' list with two of the now world's richest men Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates is still the fifth richest man in the world and a force to reckon with.

But for Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, this feat could not have been achieved had Bill Gates stayed with his Microsoft stock instead of selling it last year. In such circumstances, Gates would have become richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined wealth. Both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the richest and second richest men in the world have been passionately working in space exploration. Bill Gates on the other hand has been at the forefront of working in public health care through his foundation.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates owned the equivalent of 2.06 billion shares of the company in September 1998, when it became the world's most valuable company for the first time, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Microsoft regained the top spot from Apple on October 29.Going by this data Bill Gates's 1998 holding would now have been valued at about USD 693 billion. This means it would surpass a combined of Elon Musk's net worth of USD 340.4 billion and Jeff Bezos's net worth of USD 200.3 billion. However, this feat could not be achieved because Bill Gates sold the vast majority of his Microsoft stock before leaving the Board in 2020.

 

