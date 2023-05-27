Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

What next for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani’s OTT app JioCinema after the end of IPL 2023? Details inside

Mukesh Ambani’s bet to acquire the streaming rights for IPL 2023 paid rich dividends as JioCinema received 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the tournament itself.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

What next for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani’s OTT app JioCinema after the end of IPL 2023? Details inside
What next for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani’s OTT app JioCinema after the end of IPL 2023?

The 16th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to conclude on May 28 after the final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema is the official digital streaming partner of 16th season of IPL. It is to be noted that JioCinema has set several new records with its IPL 2023 viewership. Mukesh Ambani’s bet to acquire the streaming rights for IPL 2023 paid rich dividends as JioCinema received 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the tournament itself. The number of sponsors during the digital streaming of IPL 2023 reached 26, which is again a record.

“Advertisers are the big winners this season and that’s the way it should be. Through JioCinema, advertisers are reaching the right audiences at the right price. JioCinema has opened doors for a lot of advertisers, smaller brands and companies to join the bandwagon, what use to be the exclusive preserve of top 100 advertisers.” Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports, was quoted as saying by Business Today.

According to TAM report, the growth in CTV (connected TV) ad spots was as high as 20%. “IPL on Digital has democratized TV for the advertisers. Earlier, to advertise on TV, you needed huge budgets. Now you don't need huge budgets to advertise on TV. We're looking at anywhere between 25 million to 40 million CTV households being reached,” Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues said.

According to EY’s M&E Consultant Ashish Pherwani, Mukesh Ambani’s decision to provide free streaming of the IPL on JioCinema may paid subscriptions. “SVOD (subscription video on demand) platforms will need to increase their content investments to grow and retain paying subscribers, and we expect to see leaders and challengers alike increasing content budgets,” he said.

Experts maintained after the conclusion of IPL, JioCinema will have to work on its content. Notably, JioCinema has already decided to up the content game by adding over 100 films and TV series to its platform. The move is seen as a step by JioCinema to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
In pics: When Anusha Dandekar met her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid at Ambani's NMACC event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam HS result 2023 TODAY: Alternative websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.