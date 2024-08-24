Twitter
Hyderabad-bound helicopter crashes in Pune, four occupants injured

Not Nirupa Roy, this actress was first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's mother in Deewaar

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 before iPhone 16 launch, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain in several parts of this state; check forecast for other states

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha welcome baby boy, reveal their son's name

'Galati ho gaya': Dinesh Karthik apologises for omitting MS Dhoni from his all-time India XI

Not Nirupa Roy, this actress was first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's mother in Deewaar

Big discount on Apple iPhone 15 before iPhone 16 launch, available on Flipkart at just Rs…

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

291 bridges, 91 tunnels, 8-hour travel time: This train journey is not easy for everyone because...

Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink saree at brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities; see inside pics

Shikhar Dhawan retires: A look at his greatest knocks in international cricket

Not Nirupa Roy, this actress was first choice to play Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor's mother in Deewaar

Priyanka Chopra stuns in pink saree at brother Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding festivities; see inside pics

What led to downfall of Anil Ambani, who was once world's sixth richest man, richer than his brother Mukesh Ambani

The turning point came with mounting debts and a series of legal and financial setbacks. Anil’s extravagant lifestyle and risky ventures did little to stabilise his crumbling empire

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 04:32 PM IST

What led to downfall of Anil Ambani, who was once world's sixth richest man, richer than his brother Mukesh Ambani
Anil Ambani
In a dramatic twist of fortune, Anil Ambani, who once towered over his contemporaries with immense wealth, has seen his fortunes crumble to near ruin. The man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, his elder brother and the current richest man in India, now faces the stark reality of bankruptcy.

The tale begins in the aftermath of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s death in 2002, which set the stage for a dramatic financial split between his two sons. The $15 billion Reliance empire was divided, propelling Anil into a period of unprecedented wealth. By 2008, Anil Ambani was ranked as the sixth richest person globally, boasting a staggering net worth of $42 billion. This success was fueled by the landmark IPO of Reliance Power, which made headlines as India’s largest initial public offering at the time.

However, Anil’s financial ascent was marred by a series of costly missteps. His ambitious investments, including a USD 2 billion deal with South African firm MTN, failed spectacularly, driving Reliance Communications into deep debt. This was just the beginning of a string of poor financial decisions and controversial deals that would eventually lead to his downfall.

The turning point came with mounting debts and a series of legal and financial setbacks. Anil’s extravagant lifestyle and risky ventures did little to stabilise his crumbling empire. In 2020, he faced a devastating blow when he declared bankruptcy in a UK court, a stark contrast to his former status.

The saga of Anil Ambani serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of extreme wealth and the dangers of mismanagement. Once a symbol of financial prowess, his story underscores how swiftly fortunes can change in the high-stakes world of business. As he grapples with ongoing legal battles and a massive loan default case in London, Anil Ambani’s rise and fall remain a compelling narrative of success and downfall in the corporate world.

