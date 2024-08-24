What led to downfall of Anil Ambani, who was once world's sixth richest man, richer than his brother Mukesh Ambani

In a dramatic twist of fortune, Anil Ambani, who once towered over his contemporaries with immense wealth, has seen his fortunes crumble to near ruin. The man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, his elder brother and the current richest man in India, now faces the stark reality of bankruptcy.

The tale begins in the aftermath of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani’s death in 2002, which set the stage for a dramatic financial split between his two sons. The $15 billion Reliance empire was divided, propelling Anil into a period of unprecedented wealth. By 2008, Anil Ambani was ranked as the sixth richest person globally, boasting a staggering net worth of $42 billion. This success was fueled by the landmark IPO of Reliance Power, which made headlines as India’s largest initial public offering at the time.

However, Anil’s financial ascent was marred by a series of costly missteps. His ambitious investments, including a USD 2 billion deal with South African firm MTN, failed spectacularly, driving Reliance Communications into deep debt. This was just the beginning of a string of poor financial decisions and controversial deals that would eventually lead to his downfall.

The turning point came with mounting debts and a series of legal and financial setbacks. Anil’s extravagant lifestyle and risky ventures did little to stabilise his crumbling empire. In 2020, he faced a devastating blow when he declared bankruptcy in a UK court, a stark contrast to his former status.

The saga of Anil Ambani serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of extreme wealth and the dangers of mismanagement. Once a symbol of financial prowess, his story underscores how swiftly fortunes can change in the high-stakes world of business. As he grapples with ongoing legal battles and a massive loan default case in London, Anil Ambani’s rise and fall remain a compelling narrative of success and downfall in the corporate world.