What is world onion crisis? Why Indian farmers are throwing away onion stock amid plummeting prices

Major drop in onion prices across India (File photo)

Many countries across the world, including India, are now suffering through a world onion crisis, due to which the prices of the vegetable are plummeting and many farmers are now letting their onion crop rot due to the low selling prices.

The onion prices in India have fallen so low that many of the onion farmers in the country are now throwing away their yield due to the lack of prices, which has now prompted a warning from the World Bank regarding the crisis on onion yield.

After the crisis regarding the onion yield, the Union government also decided to step in and help the farmers in need. The Centre asked the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to buy out the surplus from farmers.

NAFED was asked to buy out the onion surplus from Nashik, which is Asia’s biggest onion trading market, to help them out in controlling the dropping rates of onion across the state. Here is all you need to know about the onion crisis in the world.

What is reason behind world onion crisis?

The prices of onion have taken a major hit in India and in several places across the world, with the farmers and traders getting just Rs 1 or Rs 2 of profit when it comes to the per kg rates. Sometimes their margin also drops to 0.

The main reason behind the sudden drop in the price of onion is the glut of the yield. The surplus of onion farming and yield has led to the prices and profit margins of farmers suffering drastically, even though onion remains a staple in almost all Indian households.

There were reports that farmers from Maharashtra are receiving cheques for Rs 2 for around 500 kg of onions due to the massive price drop and the low demand, which has now triggered a crisis. This can in turn lead to a shortage of yield in the future, which can further trigger a massive surge in onion prices.

The prices of onion continue to remain low while many parts of the world remain suffering through extremely high inflation in onion prices, which is triggering a food crisis in parts of the world.

READ | Maharashtra farmer earns Rs 2 on selling 512 kgs of onion, pic of receipt goes viral