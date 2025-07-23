What is the starting salary at Narayana Murthy's Infosys? Know how much freshers are being paid

It is also worth noting that the salaries of employees at Infosys may fluctuate depending on the specific city and region in which they are employed.

Infosys, a prominent Indian IT corporation, has come under scrutiny for its decision to lay off numerous trainees, and notably, the company has not implemented any substantial modifications to its fresher salary structure in recent years. In fact, major IT players like Infosys and TCS have maintained unchanged fresher salary structures for over ten years.

How much Infosys pay to freshers?

The starting salary at Infosys for freshers is between Rs 3-3.5 lakh per year, a figure that has remained constant for several years.

The monthly salary of employees working at Infosys is determined by their respective bands and the extent of their work experience. According to information from Indeed.com, a System Engineer employed at the company can expect to earn an average of Rs. 3.7 lakh per annum.

People working at Infosys in the role of Test Engineer have the potential to earn approximately Rs. 4.3 lakh per annum.

In contrast, those employed as Software Developers at Infosys can earn a salary ranging from Rs. 6.4 to Rs. 9.5 lakh per year.

Employee salaries at Infosys are subject to incremental increases over time, contingent upon their accumulated experience and the pre-established pay scales. In addition to their foundational pay or fixed salary, employees at Infosys have the potential to earn bonuses, stock options, and various other benefits as their tenure progresses.

The IT giant is scheduled to unveil its first-quarter results for the ongoing financial year today, Wednesday. According to its regulatory filing, the company's meeting is slated to commence around 3:45 PM on Wednesday.

Infosys Q1FY26 Results

Infosys will conduct a press conference at 4:15 PM to discuss its most recent financial results, with management available to address media inquiries. Following this, an investor and analyst call is planned for 5:30 PM, lasting for a duration of one hour.

