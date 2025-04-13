Developed by Prestige Group and United Breweries, the project launched in 2010 with prices at Rs 22,000 per sq ft. Today, the rates have soared, matching the heights of the tower itself.

Imagine living in a luxury apartment high above the city, surrounded by glass walls, stunning 360-degree views, a private helipad, and only 81 neighbours—all of them powerful and wealthy. Welcome to Kingfisher Towers, one of the most exclusive addresses in Bengaluru, located in the heart of UB City. Built on the land where Vijay Mallya’s ancestral bungalow once stood, Kingfisher Towers is a 34-storey masterpiece. Developed by Prestige Group and United Breweries, the project launched in 2010 with prices at Rs 22,000 per sq ft. Today, the rates have soared, matching the heights of the tower itself.

Among its high-profile residents is Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys. Known for his simple lifestyle, Murthy shocked many by purchasing an apartment here for Rs 50 crore. His 8,400 sq ft home on the 16th floor includes four bedrooms and five car parks—one of the city’s costliest residential purchases at Rs 59,500 per sq ft, according to reports.

His wife, Sudha Murty, author and philanthropist also lives in the tower. She bought her 23rd-floor apartment in 2020 for Rs 28 crore. Despite her humble public image, her presence in Kingfisher Towers reflects her deep ties to the city she’s helped shape.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and India’s youngest billionaire, owns a 7,000 sq ft minimalist home in the tower. With wooden floors, muted colors, and a calm, Zen-like vibe, Kamath’s apartment shows that luxury doesn’t always mean flashy.

In 2022, Rana George bought an 8,321 sq ft unit for Rs 35.16 crore. The deal was made even more notable as the seller was Prestige Estates' joint MD, Rezwan Razack.

According to ET Now, the most legendary space remains unsold—the Sky Mansion, a 40,000 sq ft penthouse built for Vijay Mallya. Featuring an infinity pool, helipad, two private elevators, and a design inspired by The White House, the penthouse is valued at over Rs 165 crore.

Kingfisher Towers is more than a luxury residence—it’s a symbol of Bengaluru’s rise and India’s new-age wealth. From tech giants to startup stars, this tower houses the stories of ambition, success, and dreams in the clouds.