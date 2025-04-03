The bigger part of the wealth has been given to Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation to spend on charitable and philanthropic work.

What is the 'no-contest clause' in the will left by industrialist Ratan Tata?

The billionaire business tycoon left his enormous personal wealth worth Rs 3,800 crore. The bigger part of the wealth has been given to Ratan Tata Endowment Trust and Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation to spend on charitable and philanthropic work. This wealth is in the form of preferential and ordinary shares.

Who are Deanna Jejeebhoy and Shireen Jejeebhoy?

Besides, Ratan Tata has also willed one-third of his assets, such as watches and financial instruments totaling about Rs 800 crore to his half-sisters, Deanna Jejeebhoy and Shireen Jejeebhoy.

Tata Group loyalist and close confidante of Ratan Tata, Mohini Mohan Dutta has been left with one-third of the wealth.

The largest asset in the will consists of 3,368 shares of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $165 billion Tata Group. It is valued at Rs 1,684 crore.

Rs 12 lakh for pets

Ratan Tata has left Rs 12 lakh for beloved pets, who will get Rs 30,000 every three months.

The billionaire industrialist asked to waive the loan to his executive assistant, Shantanu Naidu. He has also asked to give an interest-free education loan to his neighbour Jake Malite.

Ratan's younger brother, Jimmy Tata, would inherit half the ownership right of the Juhu property, the rest of which will go to Noel Tata and Simone Tata.

However, the most contentious issue of the will is the 'no-contest clause'.

No Contest Clause

According to the Economic Times, the will contains an explicit instruction that any beneficiary who contests the content will end up forfeiting her/his inheritance in Ratan Tata’s estate. There are around 24 beneficiaries of the will.

The will reads, "I hereby direct that whosoever contests or challenges this last will of mine in any manner shall forego all the rights or benefits under my will and shall not get any legacy that I may have bequeathed to that person, and he or she shall have no right whatsoever over any part of my estate."