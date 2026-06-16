What is TCS trade secret scandal? IT giant to pay $220 million to US' firm in legal battle

In a culmination to a seven-year-old legal battle with US' company, DCX Technology, India's IT giant, TCS Consultancy Services, is recommended to pay USD220 million in a trade secret scandal that marked a major blow to the Indian firm.

Before the forced conversion issue in India the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) got involved in a trade secret dispute in the United States. In a major setback, the company saw the United States Supreme Court refuse to hear its plea in a major trade-secret dispute going on for a long time.

On Monday, the US’ top court refused to hear TCS’s appeal in a legal battle with DXC Technology, marking an end to a seven-year dispute, leaving no scope for India’s largest IT company to seek further relief, while upholding a damages award worth USD168 million. However, including interest and legal expenses, the total cost of the case would most likely reach approximately USD220 million.

TCS trade secret scandal: What do we know?

The scandal is linked with a major commercial agreement with a Life Insurance company signed in 2018. TCS made a USD 2 billion insurance outsourcing deal with insurance giant Transamerica.

Under the deal, TCS hired and rebranded approximately 2,200 employees who were earlier working under Transamerica and operated some of the company’s internal insurance-administration systems, according to court filings.

Back in 1990s, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), which later merged into DXC Technology, provided license to Transamerica for proprietary life insurance software platform. TCS used the access of the employees of Transamerica for hacking into CSC's software and knowledge of its proprietary systems to create a competing insurance platform.

For that, it sued TCS in 2019 in a federal court in Dallas and accused TCS of siphoning off trade secrets and gaining advantage from confidential information that CSE claimed belonged to it. TCS continued to deny any wrongdoing and in its argument, the Indian IT giant, said that the information at the center of the battle was not secret and that it had legal accessed to the software.

What did the SC say?

A crucial stage in the dispute came in 2023 when a jury gave the decision that TCS had deliberately misused trade secrets and recommended damages of USD 210 million. Despite the monetary damages being only advisory and not binding, it proved to be a major victory for DXC.

The next year, US District Judge Brantley Starr lowered the amount to USD 168 million, including USD 56 million in compensatory damages and USD 112 million in punitive damages.