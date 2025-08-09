Twitter
BUSINESS

What is Sebi's SWAGAT-FI? How will it boost foreign investment in India? Check key details

This single-window gateway is aimed at certain Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs), reducing paperwork, cost, and regulatory complexity. Know more about SWAGAT-FI here:

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 10:17 PM IST

In a major move to ease regulatory processes for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a single-window gateway called SWAGAT-FI for trusted foreign investors. The move aims to boost foreign investment and simplify regulatory compliance.

What is SWAGAT-FI?

The Sebi's Single Window Automatic & Generalised Access for Trusted Foreign Investors (SWAGAT-FI) is an initiative to streamline the entry and operational processes for a select group of foreign investors in India's capital markets. This single-window gateway is aimed at certain Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs), reducing paperwork, cost, and regulatory complexity. 
 
The SWAGAT-FI will benefit those foreign investors who are recognised for their diversified ownership and long-term investment, like government-owned funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds, multilateral entities, and public retail funds. The gateway will enable foreign investors to access India's capital market easily. In addition, the proposal also extends the review and fee-payment cycle for registrations and KYC updates to 10 years. The investors will have the option to hold all their investments in the form of a single demat account.

Also read: Sebi lifts ban on Jane Street, allows US firm to resume trading but...

How will SWAGAT-FI boost foreign investment? 

The Sebi's proposed single-window gateway will certainly enhance foreign investment as it addresses existing complexities in business in India's capital market for foreign investors. The eligible funds will no longer face restrictions on aggregate contributions from certain non-resident entities, easing compliance and making it a more attractive investment destination. The light regulatory approach for low-risk entities will make India more competitive in attracting global capital.

Meanwhile, Sebi has also proposed easier norms for resident Indians and mutual funds to invest in foreign funds. The regulator proposed to enable retail schemes based in IFSCs in India with resident Indian non-individuals as sponsors or managers to register as FPIs. The investment limit is capped at 10 per cent of the targeted corpus, in line with IFSC rules, a release from SEBI said. The suggestion is to replace the sponsor and manager with a fund management entity or associate for IFSC FPIs. SEBI has also proposed allowing Indian mutual funds to invest in overseas funds with India exposure, as according to IANS.

(With inputs from IANS)

