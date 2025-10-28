What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath Puja?

Chhath Puja 2025 fuels India’s ‘Sanatan Economy’ with ₹50,000 crore in trade; Bihar leads with ₹15,000 crore, says CAIT report.



In what may be called an example of the 'Sanatan Economy', the Chhath Puja festival has brought a windfall to the Indian economy. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the grand festival has caused an overall nationwide trade of Rs 50,000 crore. The state of Bihar, the centre of the Chhath festivities, has seen business activities worth about Rs 15,000 crore. It was followed by the national capital region of Delhi with Rs 8,000 crore and Jharkhand with Rs 5,000 crore.

Chhath Puja 2025

The CAIT has also said that more than 10 crore people across India participated in Chhath celebrations. Its Secretary General and Member of Parliament, Praveen Khandelwal, said that Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly the Purvanchal region, remained the main centres of Chhath celebrations. However, Delhi and the NCR region also benefited from a business boom due to the large Purvanchali population.

What is Sanatan Economy?

The term 'sanatan economy' has been coined for the economy that is based on the principles of Sanatan Dharma, that emphasises ethical conduct, sustainability, and holistic prosperity over pure profit. It proposes a system where economic activity is guided by Dharma (duty), Artha (wealth), Kama (desire), and Moksha (liberation), with the family unit at the centre of all economic activities. Key concepts include a focus on self-sufficiency, responsible resource use, and long-term, value-based growth.

Chhath Puja: Economic impact

The grand festival of Chhath has emerged as a classic example of the Sanatan economy. It generated massive business opportunities on the occasion of Chhath. According to the CAIT, other states, including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, also witnessed strong economic activity. The main items sold during the festival included bananas, sugarcane, coconuts, rice, grains, sweets such as thekua and laddoos, besides essential puja materials like baskets, diyas, flowers, and clay utensils. Besides, services related to ghat construction, lighting, sanitation, and boat rides also soared. Khandelwal claimed that the GST reforms that buttressed the economy also benefited the consumers during Chhath Puja.