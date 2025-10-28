FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas

Who is Mehli Mistry? Close confidant of Ratan Tata, faces exit from Tata Trusts due to...

SJ-100 Charade: How India turned self-reliance into self-deception

The Family Man Season 3 DATE REVEAL: Manoj Bajpayee returns with JK Sharib Hashmi, Suchi Priyamani, says his famous line 'aa raha hu bh****od'

Bihar Election 2025: Mahagathbandhan CM nominee Tejashwi Yadav wants THIS from NDA, asks for...

What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath Puja?

'Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar': Suryakumar Yadav shares latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kenyan coastal region of Kwale, victims mostly tourists

Kenya plane crash: 12 feared dead as aircraft crashes in Kwale county

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India, a game changer for...

HAL signs MoU with Russia to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft in India

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning behind lighting diyas

Dev Deepawali 2025: November 4 or 5? Check date, rituals and meaning

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath Puja?

Chhath Puja 2025 fuels India’s ‘Sanatan Economy’ with ₹50,000 crore in trade; Bihar leads with ₹15,000 crore, says CAIT report.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 01:51 PM IST

What is 'Sanatan Economy'? How much business has it generated during Chhath Puja?
The Chhath Puja Festival brought brisk business activities.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW


In what may be called an example of the 'Sanatan Economy', the Chhath Puja festival has brought a windfall to the Indian economy. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the grand festival has caused an overall nationwide trade of Rs 50,000 crore. The state of Bihar, the centre of the Chhath festivities, has seen business activities worth about Rs 15,000 crore. It was followed by the national capital region of Delhi with Rs 8,000 crore and Jharkhand with Rs 5,000 crore.

Chhath Puja 2025

The CAIT has also said that more than 10 crore people across India participated in Chhath celebrations. Its Secretary General and Member of Parliament, Praveen Khandelwal, said that Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly the Purvanchal region, remained the main centres of Chhath celebrations. However, Delhi and the NCR region also benefited from a business boom due to the large Purvanchali population.

What is Sanatan Economy?

The term 'sanatan economy' has been coined for the economy that is based on the principles of Sanatan Dharma, that emphasises ethical conduct, sustainability, and holistic prosperity over pure profit. It proposes a system where economic activity is guided by Dharma (duty), Artha (wealth), Kama (desire), and Moksha (liberation), with the family unit at the centre of all economic activities. Key concepts include a focus on self-sufficiency, responsible resource use, and long-term, value-based growth.

Chhath Puja: Economic impact

The grand festival of Chhath has emerged as a classic example of the Sanatan economy. It generated massive business opportunities on the occasion of Chhath. According to the CAIT, other states, including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, also witnessed strong economic activity. The main items sold during the festival included bananas, sugarcane, coconuts, rice, grains, sweets such as thekua and laddoos, besides essential puja materials like baskets, diyas, flowers, and clay utensils. Besides, services related to ghat construction, lighting, sanitation, and boat rides also soared. Khandelwal claimed that the GST reforms that buttressed the economy also benefited the consumers during Chhath Puja. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
Latest OTT Releases (October 27–November 2): 7 new movies, series to stream on N
Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...; husband Anand Piramal's gemstone-detailed shirt steals spotlight
Isha Ambani celebrates birthday in fiery red sequin outfit worth Rs...
Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial rain expected within...
Delhi conducts first-ever cloud seeding trial to curb air pollution, artificial
Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral
Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes v
Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Compared to Early Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH)
LILPEPE's Potential: The Next XRP or ETH?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE