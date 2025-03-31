The whisky is a blend of eight rare single malts sourced from Scotland's renowned regions—Speyside, Highland, Lowland and Islands. Aged up to 12 years, it undergoes maturation in first-fill Tawny Port and rare Madeira casks.

Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan's luxury spirits brand D'Yavol has found quick popularity among premium Scotch whisky connoisseurs. Their flagship product, D'Yavol Inception, launched in 2023, has garnered international acclaim for its exceptional craftsmanship and complex flavour profile. Co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan alongside Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva under SLAB Ventures, D'Yavol aims to redefine luxury through meticulous craftsmanship and small-batch production. The brand reflects the founders' commitment to creating spirits that resonate with discerning audiences worldwide.



The whisky is a blend of eight rare single malts sourced from Scotland's renowned regions—Speyside, Highland, Lowland and Islands. Aged up to 12 years, it undergoes maturation in first-fill Tawny Port and rare Madeira casks. This non-chill filtered whisky retains its full depth of flavor and character, offering rich notes of dark chocolate, dried fruit, oak spice, smoked wood, ripe plums, spiced vanilla, and a gentle smokiness.

D'Yavol Inception has achieved remarkable success at prestigious global competitions:

Berlin International Spirits Competition 2025: Awarded Gold (95 points), judged by trade buyers such as sommeliers and beverage directors.

New York World Spirits Competition 2024: Named 'Best Overall Scotch' and 'Best of Class' Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, solidifying its position among the finest spirits globally.

International Spirits Challenge 2024: Secured a gold medal for its pure malt Scotch whisky, further highlighting its superior quality.

Pricing and Availability

Delhi: Rs 7,200

Maharashtra: Rs 9,800

Karnataka: Rs 9,950 (highest price)

West Bengal: Rs 6,210 (lowest price).