What is PM-KUSUM Scheme? Know why government gave it 3 year extension till March 2026

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme was launched in 2019. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched the PM KUSUM Scheme for farmers to install solar pumps and grid-connected solar and other renewable power plants in the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

File Photo

Because its implementation was greatly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian government has extended the PM-KUSUM Scheme till March 2026. 

It aimed at increasing the solar capacity by 30,800 MW by 2022. It received total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore including service charges to the implementing agents.

The scheme consists of a total of three components;

Component A is to install 10,000 MW of solar power by installing a small power plant of capacity up to 2 MW. 

Component B is for 20 lakh standalone solar-powered agricultural pumps 

Component C is for the solarisation of 15 lakh grid-connected agricultural pumps.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused serious interference in implementing the PM-KUSUM Scheme. Therefore, RK Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, "The pace of implementation of PM-KUSUM was significantly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also conducted a third-party evaluation of the scheme and based on the recommendations, the scheme has been extended till 31.3.2026." 

The state implementing agencies extended the time for executing projects under the scheme. The PM-KUSUM Scheme is monitored by MNRE by holding regular meetings with states on every other week/fortnightly basis. Minister for New and Renewable Energy, RK Sing, also said that state implementation agencies submit monthly progress reports.

