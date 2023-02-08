What is PM-KUSUM Scheme? Know why government gave it 3 year extension till March 2026

File Photo

Because its implementation was greatly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian government has extended the PM-KUSUM Scheme till March 2026.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme was launched in 2019. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched the PM KUSUM Scheme for farmers to install solar pumps and grid-connected solar and other renewable power plants in the country.

READ | Is your Aadhaar being misused? Here are steps to check your Aadhaar Authentication History online

It aimed at increasing the solar capacity by 30,800 MW by 2022. It received total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore including service charges to the implementing agents.

The scheme consists of a total of three components;

Component A is to install 10,000 MW of solar power by installing a small power plant of capacity up to 2 MW.

Component B is for 20 lakh standalone solar-powered agricultural pumps

Component C is for the solarisation of 15 lakh grid-connected agricultural pumps.

READ | From India, US to China, Australia: How different countries are extending support to Turkiye, Syria after earthquake

The Covid-19 pandemic caused serious interference in implementing the PM-KUSUM Scheme. Therefore, RK Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, "The pace of implementation of PM-KUSUM was significantly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has also conducted a third-party evaluation of the scheme and based on the recommendations, the scheme has been extended till 31.3.2026."

The state implementing agencies extended the time for executing projects under the scheme. The PM-KUSUM Scheme is monitored by MNRE by holding regular meetings with states on every other week/fortnightly basis. Minister for New and Renewable Energy, RK Sing, also said that state implementation agencies submit monthly progress reports.