An investment-based firm founder recently took to LinkedIn to share his brief yet powerful interaction with Asia's richest man and a business tycoon - Mukesh Ambani.

An investment-based firm founder recently took to LinkedIn to share his brief yet powerful interaction with Asia's richest man and a business tycoon - Mukesh Ambani. The entrepreneur, Anant Ladha, posted two photographs of himself with Ambani and shared a caption throwing light on their conversation.

Anant Ladha stated that during the conversation with the Reliance Industries chairman, he asked one question - What does it take to be successful? Mukesh Ambani answered in three words - brief yet thought-provoking - "Focus, delegate and diversify".

The entrepreneur described his answer as a "simple yet impactful". The post resonated with many, with users hailing Ambani's business acumen and success 'mantra'.

"My interaction with the Richest man in Asia - I could just ask him one question - What it takes to be successful?Answer - Focus, Deligate and diversify. Simple yet impactful answer by Mr Mukesh Ambani sir", Anant wrote in the caption.

Here's how users reacted

An user replied to Anant's post, calling it "the most valuable pic with such great advise".

Another user commented, "This is gold. Most people chase 100 things at once. The richest man in Asia says: Do 3 things well. That’s all.”

"A great achievement in itself to meet such a magnificent business tycoon. Congrats!" a third wrote.

Another user called Ambani's words "inspiring". One more user commented, "That's amazing".