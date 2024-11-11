Anant’s compensation reflects his role within Reliance, while much of his income also comes from dividends and investments.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is among the wealthiest individuals globally, with a net worth exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore. His family, including his wife Nita Ambani and children Akash, Isha, and Anant, also hold substantial wealth. His youngest son Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant earlier this year and plays a vital role in carrying forward the Ambani legacy, particularly through his work in the energy sector of Reliance Industries.



Mukesh Ambani's three children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani hold 80,52,021 shares each which is close to 0.12% stake in Reliance Industries.

Anant Ambani’s salary reportedly amounts to Rs 4.2 crore per year, which is similar to that of his sister Isha Ambani. His elder brother Akash Ambani, who leads Reliance Jio Infocomm and holds directorial positions at Reliance Retail Ventures and Jio Platforms Limited, has an annual salary of around Rs 5.4 crore. Anant’s compensation reflects his role within Reliance, while much of his income also stems from dividends and investments.

Anant Ambani's net worth is estimated to be approximately $40 billion (about Rs 3,35,770 crore), placing him among India’s wealthiest individuals, largely due to his substantial holdings in Reliance Industries. Besides being a Director of Reliance Jio, Anant is deeply involved in the company’s renewable energy initiatives and corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects, furthering the group’s commitment to sustainability and community development.