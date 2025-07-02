What is Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani's salary?

With his recent appointment as Executive Director of Reliance Industries, Anant is now set to receive an annual salary between Rs 18 to Rs 20 crore, including perks and allowances.

The Ambani family, one of the richest in Asia, has made headlines once again — this time over the annual salary of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. With his recent appointment as Executive Director of Reliance Industries, Anant is now set to receive an annual salary between Rs 18 to Rs 20 crore, including perks and allowances.

But what about the rest of the family? How much do Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani earn from Reliance and its group companies? Here's a detailed breakdown:

Total Ambani Family Wealth

According to Forbes, the Ambani family’s net worth is approximately $113.5 billion (over Rs 9 lakh crore), making them the richest family in Asia. They collectively hold a 50.33% stake in Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which brings in massive profits in the form of dividends and capital gains.

In FY 2023–24, Reliance Industries paid out a dividend of Rs 3,322.7 crore, a large portion of which would have gone to the Ambani family due to their majority shareholding.

Anant Ambani – Executive Director, Reliance Industries

Anant Ambani has been officially appointed Executive Director at RIL. As per disclosures made to stock exchanges, his annual compensation will range between Rs 18 to Rs 20 crore, including salary, bonuses, and benefits. His future salary revisions will be determined by the HR and Remuneration Committee.

Akash Ambani – Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm

Akash Ambani currently serves as the Chairman of Reliance Jio, but holds a Non-Executive Director position within RIL. That means he’s not involved in day-to-day operations but participates in strategic decision-making at the board level.

In FY 2023–24, Akash earned:

Rs 4 lakh as sitting fees

Rs 97 lakh as commission based on company performance

Isha Ambani – Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd

Isha Ambani holds two key positions:

Non-Executive Director at RIL

Executive Director at Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL)

As per ET Hindi, she draws a monthly salary of Rs 35 lakh, translating to Rs 4.2 crore annually, excluding bonuses and dividends.

Nita Ambani – Chairperson, Reliance Foundation

Nita Ambani is the Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and also serves as a Non-Executive Director on RIL’s board. She receives compensation in the form of:

Sitting fees

Commission based on company profits

In FY 2022–23, as per Financial Express:

She earned Rs 6 lakh in sitting fees

Received Rs 2 crore as commission

In FY 2020–21, her compensation included Rs 8 lakh in sitting fees and Rs 1.65 crore in commission.

Mukesh Ambani – Chairman & Managing Director, RIL

Interestingly, Mukesh Ambani — Asia’s richest man — has not drawn any salary from Reliance Industries for the fourth consecutive year.

Between 2008 and 2020, he received an annual salary of Rs 15 crore, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, he voluntarily gave up his pay to support the company’s recovery. In **FY 2023–24