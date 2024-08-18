What is monthly income of LIC agents? State in which they earn the most is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Victim's father breaks silence, says, 'had full faith in Mamata Banerjee, but now...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

This company's revenue crosses Rs 300 crore mark, know its connection with Ratan Tata

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

7 amazing health benefits of various parts of lotus

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

8 iconic pictures of cosmos by NASA

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Premium CNG cars in India with excellent mileage

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandna slam Mamata Banerjee's handling of Kolkata doctor rape-murder: 'If you still support...'

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Is Rhea Chakraborty dating India's youngest billionaire? Man worth Rs 26000 crore, earlier dated Miss World, owns...

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

Nithya Menen defends National Award win for Thiruchitrambalam after backlash: 'Why is it ignored...'

HomeBusiness

Business

What is monthly income of LIC agents? State in which they earn the most is...

In terms of the number of agents, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has the lowest number of agents at 273 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Himachal Pradesh has 12,731 agents

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 03:39 PM IST

What is monthly income of LIC agents? State in which they earn the most is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

LIC agents on an average earn ₹10,328 per month in Himachal Pradesh, the lowest among the insurer's agents in all states and UTs. According to data provided by LIC to the Finance Ministry, the average monthly income was the highest at ₹20,446 a month for LIC agents in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

In terms of the number of agents, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has the lowest number of agents at 273 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Himachal Pradesh has 12,731 agents.

The PSU life insurer had 13,90,920 agents across the country, according to the data.

Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh had the maximum number of LIC agents at over 1.84 lakh with an average monthly income of ₹11,887.

Maharashtra had more than 1.61 lakh LIC agents with an average monthly income of ₹14,931. West Bengal had the third-highest number of LIC agents at 1,19,975 with an average monthly income of ₹13,512.

In Tamil Nadu, there were 87,347 agents with an average monthly income of ₹13,444, while in Karnataka there were 81,674 agents with income of ₹13,265.

In Rajasthan, there were 75,310 agents with income of ₹13,960 a month.

In Madhya Pradesh, there were 63,779 agents with an average income of 11,647 per month, while in NCR of Delhi there were 40,469 agents with an average monthly income of ₹15,169.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Not Abhishek Bachchan, this superstar was Mani Ratnam's first choice for Raavan; he rejected because...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: IMA's nationwide strike today, check what’s open, what's closed

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

'BCCI have...': CSK CEO gives big update on MS Dhoni playing as uncapped player in IPL 2025

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

'Grateful for every moment': Rinku Singh shares heartfelt post on completing one year in international cricket

Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 after sexual assault allegations against...

Vijay Raaz ousted from Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 after sexual assault allegations against...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

This Shah Rukh Khan flop was rejected by Hrithik Roshan, actress quit Bollywood; film later became cult classic, won...

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Top Harley-Davidson bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Lonavala

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

5 best heart-warming moments from Paris 2024 Olympics

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

This top star was cheated by husband with her sister, lost eye, got paralysed after being slapped by co-star; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement