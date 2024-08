What is monthly income of LIC agents? State in which they earn the most is...

In terms of the number of agents, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has the lowest number of agents at 273 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Himachal Pradesh has 12,731 agents

LIC agents on an average earn ₹10,328 per month in Himachal Pradesh, the lowest among the insurer's agents in all states and UTs. According to data provided by LIC to the Finance Ministry, the average monthly income was the highest at ₹20,446 a month for LIC agents in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The PSU life insurer had 13,90,920 agents across the country, according to the data.

Among the larger states, Uttar Pradesh had the maximum number of LIC agents at over 1.84 lakh with an average monthly income of ₹11,887.

Maharashtra had more than 1.61 lakh LIC agents with an average monthly income of ₹14,931. West Bengal had the third-highest number of LIC agents at 1,19,975 with an average monthly income of ₹13,512.

In Tamil Nadu, there were 87,347 agents with an average monthly income of ₹13,444, while in Karnataka there were 81,674 agents with income of ₹13,265.

In Rajasthan, there were 75,310 agents with income of ₹13,960 a month.

In Madhya Pradesh, there were 63,779 agents with an average income of 11,647 per month, while in NCR of Delhi there were 40,469 agents with an average monthly income of ₹15,169.

