What is market value of Sam Altman's OpenAI? Chat GPT's parent company values more than Elon Musk's SpaceX, it is...

ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI has hit a $500 billion valuation, overtaking Elon Musk’s SpaceX to become the world’s most valuable startup. Backed by investors including SoftBank, Thrive Capital and T. Rowe Price, Sam Altman’s firm is driving AI and data centre growth worldwide.

What is the market value of OpenAI? You may be shocked as it is beyond your wildest imagination. The market capitalisation of ChatGPT's parent company is more than Elon Musk’s SpaceX and has become the world's largest startup. According to Bloomberg, OpenAI has finished a deal to help employees sell shares in the company. It has been priced $500 billion. Earlier in the year, during a SoftBank-led financing round, it was valued $300 billion.

However, it surpassed this limit after the current and former OpenAI employees sold about $6.6 billion of stock to investors, including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp., Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T. Rowe Price.

Sam Altman’s OpenAI pushes for data centres, AI

There are reasons for this valuation and transformation. Besides Nvidia Corp, Sam Altman’s OpenAI is one of those important companies that are leading a global push to build data centres and develop artificial intelligence services across the world. Though the US startup is yet to earn a profit, it fuels the infrastructure boom by inking mega-sized deals with the likes of Oracle Corp. and SK Hynix Inc.

OpenAI surpasses SpaceX

OpenAI's value surpasses that of SpaceX at $400 billion. It has come at a time when Sam Altman’s company is holding talks with Microsoft Corp. to convert into a more traditional for-profit company. OpenAI was set up as a startup nonprofit company in 2015, dedicated to advancing digital intelligence "in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole."