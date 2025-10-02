Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Hamas military chief rejects Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Reports

No Dussehra in this village that celebrates Ravan’s legacy, his temple shrouded in mystery, has hidden caves, know story behind

Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager, festival organiser slapped with murder charges

India, China to resume direct flights by late October 2025

What is market value of Sam Altman's OpenAI? Chat GPT's parent company values more than Elon Musk's SpaceX, it is...

Yuzvendra Chahal returns to Northamptonshire in bigger role for 2026 campaign

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Will Rishab Shetty’s film beat Saiyaara, OG, Coolie, War 2, Chhaava? Know here

'Even if you get out for 15 ducks': Abhishek Sharma recalls Suryakumar Yadav's promise as T20I skipper

Rahul Gandhi trains guns at BJP from Columbia: 'Wholesale attack on democracy'

Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain calls out Pakistan's 'hypocrisy' on Human rights, says, 'worst country..., lecturing others...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hamas military chief rejects Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Reports

Hamas military chief rejects Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Reports

No Dussehra in this village that celebrates Ravan’s legacy, his temple shrouded in mystery, has hidden caves, know story behind

No Dussehra in this village that celebrates Ravan’s legacy, his temple shrouded

Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager, festival organiser slapped with murder charges

Zubeen Garg death: Singer's manager, festival organiser face murder charge

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

What is market value of Sam Altman's OpenAI? Chat GPT's parent company values more than Elon Musk's SpaceX, it is...

ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI has hit a $500 billion valuation, overtaking Elon Musk’s SpaceX to become the world’s most valuable startup. Backed by investors including SoftBank, Thrive Capital and T. Rowe Price, Sam Altman’s firm is driving AI and data centre growth worldwide.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 06:53 PM IST

What is market value of Sam Altman's OpenAI? Chat GPT's parent company values more than Elon Musk's SpaceX, it is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

What is the market value of OpenAI? You may be shocked as it is beyond your wildest imagination. The market capitalisation of ChatGPT's parent company is more than Elon Musk’s SpaceX and has become the world's largest startup. According to Bloomberg, OpenAI has finished a deal to help employees sell shares in the company. It has been priced $500 billion. Earlier in the year, during a SoftBank-led financing round, it was valued $300 billion. 

However, it surpassed this limit after the current and former OpenAI employees sold about $6.6 billion of stock to investors, including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp., Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T. Rowe Price. 

Sam Altman’s OpenAI pushes for data centres, AI

There are reasons for this valuation and transformation. Besides Nvidia Corp, Sam Altman’s OpenAI is one of those important companies that are leading a global push to build data centres and develop artificial intelligence services across the world. Though the US startup is yet to earn a profit, it fuels the infrastructure boom by inking mega-sized deals with the likes of Oracle Corp. and SK Hynix Inc. 

(Elon Musk, CEO, SpaceX)

OpenAI surpasses SpaceX 

OpenAI's value surpasses that of SpaceX at $400 billion. It has come at a time when Sam Altman’s company is holding talks with Microsoft Corp. to convert into a more traditional for-profit company. OpenAI was set up as a startup nonprofit company in 2015, dedicated to advancing digital intelligence "in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole."  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s peace plan; What is Netanyahu’s plan?
Israel announces ‘siege’ of Gaza city, Hamas hints rejection of Donald Trump’s p
Donald Trump issues BIG warning to Hamas, gives deadline to respond to Gaza peace plan: 'Going to be very...'
Donald Trump issues deadline to Hamas for response on Gaza plan
2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals; How are the Kumaris chosen?
2-year-old Aryatara Shakya is Nepal's new living goddess as per ancient rituals
NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of those affected are..., IT firm rejects claim
NITES alleges TCS forced around 2,500 employees to resign in Pune, ‘Many of thos
RCB set for Rs 17762000000 sale after maiden IPL win, top Indian businessman emerges as front-runner; it's not Mukesh Ambani or Gautam Adani
RCB set for Rs 17762000000 sale after maiden IPL win, top Indian businessman eme
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE