Big shift at Rs 125000 crore India pharma giant: Who is Achin Gupta? IIT-IIM alumni named CEO of Asthalin, Nicotex, Cofsils, Omnigel maker

Who is Ashleigh Gardner? Australian all-rounder who lit up WWC semi-final with fiery fifty and her beautiful love story with Monica Wright

Good news for Jio users! Mukesh Ambani's Reliance ties up with Google to offer Gemini Pro plan FREE for...

Mountain to climb for India as Phoebe Litchfield's century powers Australia to 338 in Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final

Sadhguru unconvinced by Yash playing Ravan, cites these reasons, producer explains his 'important role', says...

Shah Rukh Khan asks Siddharth Anand to show King glimpse, tells his fans to attack filmmaker; Pathaan director says 'King arrives when...'

This Indian city is dumping garbage at doorsteps; know why

Justin Langer Out, Yuvraj Singh In? Report claims Indian icon set to take charge of Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

Who is Justice Surya Kant? India's newly appointed Chief Justice, set to serve from....

CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2026: Board issues final schedule for Class 10, 12; check here

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

BUSINESS

BUSINESS

What is Grokipedia? How is it different from Wikipedia?

Elon Musk launches Grokipedia, an AI-powered encyclopedia claiming to outperform Wikipedia in accuracy and reliability.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 30, 2025, 06:26 PM IST

What is Grokipedia? How is it different from Wikipedia?
Grokipedia, AI-generated encyclopedia developed by xAI.
Wikipedia's rival, Grokipedia, has arrived. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has launched the AI-generated encyclopedia. Called Grokipedia, most of its content is created and curated by the artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok. The tech billionaire has claimed that the AI-generated encyclopedia is superior to Wikipedia even in its earliest form. Elon Musk has claimed in a statement that the current version, labeled 0.1, is just the beginning and that the upcoming 1.0 version would be significantly more advanced. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live. Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it's better than Wikipedia imo."

Grokipedia AI encyclopedia

Earlier, the xAI CEO accused Wikipedia of being biased because its content is edited by users who may add their own opinions. He also said that  Grokipedia would be a major upgrade to the community-edited format of Wikipedia, as it would utilize artificial intelligence to gather and verify data. Grokipedia is different from its rival Wikipedia in the sense that it can not be edited by its users. However, the users can suggest corrections through a feedback form that appears on the site.

Elon Musk said in a statement, “We don’t believe that truth is something you can generate. We believe it’s something you work toward—together."

(Elon Musk, CEO, xAI.)

Elon Musk Wikipedia criticism

Contrary to Elon Musk's claim of eliminating bias and bureaucracy, some users have noticed that articles or details critical of US President Donald Trump or Musk are missing from the platform. NBC News has reported that Grokipedia's page on US President Donald Trump does not have reports on receiving a luxury jet from Qatar or promoting a Trump-themed cryptocurrency token. Both of these are included in Wikipedia's detailed section on Trump's conflicts of interest. Grokipedia's page on Elon Musk has no reference to his controversial hand gesture at a rally in January.

