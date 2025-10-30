What is Grokipedia? How is it different from Wikipedia?

Elon Musk launches Grokipedia, an AI-powered encyclopedia claiming to outperform Wikipedia in accuracy and reliability.

Wikipedia's rival, Grokipedia, has arrived. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has launched the AI-generated encyclopedia. Called Grokipedia, most of its content is created and curated by the artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok. The tech billionaire has claimed that the AI-generated encyclopedia is superior to Wikipedia even in its earliest form. Elon Musk has claimed in a statement that the current version, labeled 0.1, is just the beginning and that the upcoming 1.0 version would be significantly more advanced. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "Grokipedia.com version 0.1 is now live. Version 1.0 will be 10X better, but even at 0.1 it's better than Wikipedia imo."

Grokipedia AI encyclopedia

Earlier, the xAI CEO accused Wikipedia of being biased because its content is edited by users who may add their own opinions. He also said that Grokipedia would be a major upgrade to the community-edited format of Wikipedia, as it would utilize artificial intelligence to gather and verify data. Grokipedia is different from its rival Wikipedia in the sense that it can not be edited by its users. However, the users can suggest corrections through a feedback form that appears on the site.

Elon Musk said in a statement, “We don’t believe that truth is something you can generate. We believe it’s something you work toward—together."

(Elon Musk, CEO, xAI.)

Elon Musk Wikipedia criticism

Contrary to Elon Musk's claim of eliminating bias and bureaucracy, some users have noticed that articles or details critical of US President Donald Trump or Musk are missing from the platform. NBC News has reported that Grokipedia's page on US President Donald Trump does not have reports on receiving a luxury jet from Qatar or promoting a Trump-themed cryptocurrency token. Both of these are included in Wikipedia's detailed section on Trump's conflicts of interest. Grokipedia's page on Elon Musk has no reference to his controversial hand gesture at a rally in January.