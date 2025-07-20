What is CoinDCX? Indian cryptocurrency exchange hit by massive cyberattack, loses whopping Rs...

Leading Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has confirmed that it suffered a major security breach, resulting in a loss of over USD 44 million (approximately Rs 380 crore). Read on to know more on this.

Leading Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX has confirmed that it suffered a major security breach, resulting in a loss of over USD 44 million (approximately Rs 380 crore). The company's chief executive (CEO) Sumit Gupta said hackers targeted an internal operational account used for managing liquidity on a partner platform in a "sophisticated" attack. He added the team acted fast by isolating the affected account and stopping the attack from spreading further. As per the Mumbai-based firm, no customer wallets were hit, and all trading and withdrawals were working as usual. But, what exactly is CoinDCX and what does it do? Let us tell you in brief.

What does CoinDCX do?

CoinDCX, launched by Gupta along with Neeraj Khandelwal in April 2018, is one of India's largest and widely trusted cryptocurrency investment and trading platforms. Aimed at making crypto accessible and secure, it allows users to buy, sell, and trade over 500 cryptocurrencies including popular ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Besides basic trading, it offers options such as futures trading, margin trading, and crypto SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans). The company also has a focus on cryptocurrency education through initiatives like DCX Learn.

Have there been attacks in past?

CoinDCX co-founder Khandelwal said in a statement that the lost amount would be recovered from the company treasury. The incident marks the second major cyberattack on an Indian cryptocurrency exchange: In July last year, crypto platform WazirX lost more than USD 230 million in a massive hack. That attack led WazirX to suspend trading and withdrawals, bringing panic to its millions of users. The company filed a police complaint and also launched a white hat bounty programme to recover funds, offering up to USD 23 million as reward.