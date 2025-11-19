FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Business

BUSINESS

What is China’s 9-9-6 work culture that Infosys' Narayana Murthy cites to justify 72-hour work-week?

Narayana Murthy has made some pointed remarks about India’s work culture. He said that individuals should concentrate on enhancing their lives prior to speaking about work-life balance.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

What is China’s 9-9-6 work culture that Infosys' Narayana Murthy cites to justify 72-hour work-week?
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has once again defended his controversial suggestion that Indians should work 72 hours a week, drawing comparisons with China’s once-prevalent “996 work culture.” In an interview with Republic TV, Murthy said that no person, organisation, or nation has achieved success without hard work.
 
Murthy’s remarks have drawn renewed attention as both aspirants and interview panels in government examinations often discuss global work cultures, including China’s 996 system.

What did Infosys Narayana Murthy say?

In the interview, Murthy emphasised that Indians should focus on improving their lives before discussing work-life balance. He reiterated his earlier comment urging a 72-hour workweek, a statement that previously triggered widespread outrage.
 
Sharing observations from Catamaran employees who visited multiple Chinese cities, Murthy explained, “There is a saying there—9, 9, 6. You know what it means? 9 am to 9 pm, 6 days a week. And that is 72 hours a week.”

What is China’s 9-9-6 Rule?

The 996 rule refers to a work schedule where employees worked 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week, totalling 72 hours weekly. For many years, this practice was common in Chinese companies, especially tech firms. Prominent business leaders like Jack Ma praised it as a driver of productivity. Critics, however, condemned it as exploitative, claiming it treated workers like machines. Numerous cases of burnout, health issues, and even workplace collapses highlighted the severe toll of overwork.
 
As the pressure grew, many workers left big cities to seek healthier lifestyles in smaller towns and villages.

China Bans 9-9-6 System

In response to widespread public backlash, worker protests, and legal interventions, China banned the 996 work model in early 2021, declaring such schedules illegal.

What Are the Legal Working Hours in China Now?

Under current Chinese labour laws:
  • A worker cannot work more than 44 hours per week.
  • The standard limit is 8 hours per day.
  • Employers may request up to 1 hour of overtime per day.
  • With employee consent, overtime can go up to 3 hours per day, but total overtime must not exceed 36 hours per month.
