Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group is all set to use the results of a brain mapping study to pitch advertisement deals to businesses for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company is relying on the technology to maximise its advertising revenue after closing a USD 8.5 billion merger with Walt Disney’s India business. The 2025 season of the IPL – the most valuable cricket league in the world – will begin on March 22 and conclude nearly two months later.

In simple terms, brain mapping refers to the study of the functioning of the brain by creating detailed maps. Such studies can help understand how our brain responds to specific stimuli.

Reliance’s strategy combines neuroscience, neuromarketing, and advanced data analytics to study how the brain reacts to different marketing approaches. Key focus areas of this strategy are:

Attention: Measuring the viewer’s ability to retain focus on ads.

Emotion: Understanding emotional responses to ads.

Memory: Assessing how well the ads are remembered.

Study results

Reliance says its brain-mapping study’s results showed that “focus,” “engagement,” and “memorability” of its IPL ads were up to four times greater than platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

Reliance’s monetisation plans

Reliance has this year ended free streaming of IPL on its JioHotstar app, offered since 2023 – a movie aimed at increasing revenue through paid subscriptions.

The company is now looking to attract small businesses by offering affordable IPL advertising options. It also plans to introduce ads on cricket scorecards on mobile devices. Besides, the company aims to use AI-driven ad targeting based on user demographics.