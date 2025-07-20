What is Baby Grok? Elon Musk to make new AI app with kid-friendly content, know details

xAI creator Elon Musk said that the company will launch a new Grok app which will include kid-friendly content. The AI company will develop an app dedicated to content appropriate for kids which would be called ‘Baby Grok’.

In an initiative to move away from recent criticism and clean his image, xAI creator Elon Musk said on Sunday (July 20) that the company will launch a new Grok app which will include kid-friendly content. The AI company will develop an app dedicated to content appropriate for kids which would be called ‘Baby Grok’. The move is followed by heavy criticism over Grok’s sexualised AI avatars, which were designated inappropriate for kids. Also, Musk had earlier warned that social media is bad for children.

What is Baby Grok?

Making the announcement on X, Musk wrote, “We’re going to make Baby Grok @xAI, an app dedicated to kid-friendly content.” He also revealed that the move is “inspired by Baby Groot”, a comic character in the American Marvel Comics. He didn't reveal much details about the new app.

On May 23 last year Musk said, “A lot of social media is bad for kids, as there is extreme competition between social media AIs to maximize dopamine!” He also requested “parents limit the number of social media that children can see because they're being programmed by a dopamine-maximizing AI”.

Netizens reacted to the news in different ways, with some applauding it as a great idea, and others asking for children to stay away from screens. A user said, “That's a really good idea.” Another opined, “Maybe you should focus on getting the kids away from screens.” A user asked Elon,“Can you make an educational version and make it for people who want to homeschool their children?”

Google’s app for children

Before Elon Musk announced the new xAI app, Google had announced its plans to work on a special Gemini app for children, which would be designed to help them with homework, answering complicated questions, and creating stories. It also said that Parents will be able to cut the access to Gemini for kids through the Family Link app. Google also revealed that in this app will not come with ads nor any data will be collected from this AI app version and is totally meant for learning and creative expression.