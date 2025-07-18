What is Astronomer, company whose CEO and HR head were caught on kiss cam at Coldplay concert? It is worth Rs...

Astronomer, a US company, is at the center of a viral storm after its chief executive officer Andy Byron and Human Resources head Kristin Cabot were caught on camera sharing a cozy embrace during a Coldplay concert in Boston. Read on to know more on this.

Astronomer, a US company, is at the center of a viral storm after its chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Byron and Human Resources (HR) head Kristin Cabot were caught on camera sharing a cozy embrace during a Coldplay concert in Boston city. After realising they were on the big screen, the two rushed to hide their faces, marking an unusual "Kiss Cam" moment. The incident, which created a frenzy on social media, has sparked speculation that the duo have been involved in an affair. It has also put focus on the tech company where the two are employed. Let us briefly tell you about it.

What does Astronomer do?

Byron leads Astronomer, a private software company based out of Ohio state. According to its LinkedIn page, Astronomer empowers data teams to "bring mission-critical analytics, AI, and software to life." The company achieved the "unicorn" status in 2022 as it crossed a valuation of USD 1 billion. It also recently moved its headquarters to New York City as it continued to expand. According to a report by National World, Byron said Astronomer's products enabled firms to "deliver data at scale, on time, and cost-effectively into many AI workloads and applications." He said the company had more than 1,000 clients across the globe. The company also announced a key collaboration with Amazon Web Services in July this year. Today, the tech company is reportedly valued at USD 1.3 billion.

How much wealth does Byron have?

Byron had joined Astronomer in July 2023 as its CEO. Previously, he was associated with Lacework, a cloud security platform. He served as Cybereason’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) between 2017 and 2019. Byron has an estimated net worth somewhere between USD 20 million and USD 70 million, according to media reports. Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, an educator, with whom he has two children.