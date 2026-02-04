FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

What is Anthropic AI? How did it trigger selloff IT stocks, wipe out $300 billion at Wall Street? How did it impact Indian stock market?

IT stocks extended losses after Budget 2026 as Anthropic AI triggered a global tech selloff. Nifty IT fell 5.9%, its worst drop since April 2025.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Feb 04, 2026, 06:07 PM IST

What is Anthropic AI? How did it trigger selloff IT stocks, wipe out $300 billion at Wall Street? How did it impact Indian stock market?
Anthropic AI. (Representative Image)
Union Budget 2026 is showing its impact on the stock market more clearly now. The IT stocks continued to be in the red on the third day of the budget. These stocks also came under pressure from their peers on Wall Street following the latest rollout of an artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Anthropic AI. After the IT stocks plummeted at the Wall Street, the NSE reacted sharply, with the Nifty IT index falling 5.9%. It was the steepest intraday fall since April 7, 2025. The fall was led by Persistent Systems Ltd. (down 7.5%), LTIMindtree (down 7.6%), and Infosys (down 6.2%). Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro were down 6% and 6.7%, respectively. 

Anthropic AI triggers sell-off.

The release of Anthropic AI kickstarted a selling spree on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq index ending 1.43% lower on Tuesday. A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of US software stocks fell 6% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day decline since April’s tariff-fueled selloff. The market value of two S&P indices tracking software, financial data, and exchange-related stocks together came down by about $300 billion.

What is Anthropic AI?

US artificial intelligence firm Anthropic released on Wednesday a new set of AI tools for corporate legal teams. The US firm has designed the tool in such a way that it can handle routine legal work like contract checks, non-disclosure agreement reviews, legal summaries, and standard drafting tasks. It is part of AI assistant Claude and functions like a plugin for in-house legal teams.

Established in 2021, Anthropic PBC is a US artificial intelligence (AI) company headquartered in San Francisco. It has trained a number of related large language models (LLMs) named Claude. The company said that it researches and develops AI to "study their safety properties at the technological frontier" and use this research to deploy safe models for the public. Former members of OpenAI, Daniela Amodei and Dario Amodei, who serve as president and CEO. It was further encouraged after Amazon announced an investment of up to $4 billion in September 2023. Besides, search engine giant Google also committed $2 billion in November 2025. Anthropic has an estimated value of $350 billion.

 

