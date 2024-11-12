The minister said the satellite internet services provider is in the process of completing all the requirements and they will get a licence once they complete the process.

Elon Musk-owned Starlink will have to comply with all norms to get a licence for services in India, Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday. The minister said the satellite internet services provider is in the process of completing all the requirements and they will get a licence once they complete the process.

"They (Starlink) have to comply with all rules to get the licence. You have to look at it from a security perspective as well. They are in the process of doing it. Once all requirements are met they will get the licence," Scindia told reporters. He was replying to a question on the status of licence for Starlink.

At present, the government has issued licence to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and Jio-SES joint venture, Jio Satellite Communications.

“We are ready to give a license to anyone, including Starlink. They have to comply with all our concerns. We have to see that all security concerns are addressed. There is a specific format. You have to check all the boxes. When you check all the boxes, you get the license. If they do that, we will be very happy," the Union minister was quoted by ANI as saying.

