What does Orry do for a living? Mystery solved as LinkedIn profile goes viral, know link with Mukesh Ambani

Orry is a constant when it comes to a celebrity party or Bollywood event, with not many people knowing what the influencer actually does for a living.

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has become a social media sensation over the past year, being spotted at all the celebrity birthday parties and Bollywood events alongside star kids. Since he is not a part of the film industry, people always seem to be confused as to what he actually does.

In the past, Ananya Panday and Nysa Devgn’s BFF Orry has not explicitly opened up about his job profile, he also shares a close connection with billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, often seen alongside Nita and Isha Ambani, as well as the Ambani bahu-to-be Radhika Merchant.

The mystery of what Orhan Awatramani actually does for a living was finally resolved as social media users discovered his LinkedIn profile, with his job listed. Through his job, Orry shared a close connection with the billionaire Ambani family.

According to a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile, Orhan aka Orry works as a ‘Special Project Manager’ at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate. Orry has been working at this position at Reliance for six years, and has also expressed interest in graphic design.

Orry has been faced with the question regarding his profession multiple times but always seemed to avoid giving an exact answer, sparking a mystery among netizens.

Netizens said that his work experience in Reliance is the reason why he shares a close relationship with Mukesh Ambani and his kids Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani. This is also the reason why is at several big events hosted by the Ambani family.

Not just the Ambanis, but Orry also has a strong presence among top Bollywood actors. In a recent viral video, he was seen partying with Shanaya Kapoor, Harnaaz Sandhu, Ananya Panday and more Bollywood stars. He was also seen dancing with Alia Bhatt on her hit song ‘Chull’.

READ | Meet woman who failed to get job, started company with Rs 1 lakh which is now worth Rs 800 crore