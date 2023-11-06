Headlines

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma points out India's 'Key match winner', it’s not Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Check AQI levels in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

World Cup 2023: India, South Africa secure semi-final spots, know qualification scenario for other teams

What does Orry do for a living? Mystery solved as LinkedIn profile goes viral, know link with Mukesh Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Diwali gift for Delhi govt employees: CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 7000-8000 bonus

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma points out India's 'Key match winner', it’s not Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami

Hollywood actors who want to work in Bollywood

7 health benefits of spinach

8 health benefits of eating sprouts

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

This Pakistani actress, Salman's friend, gave Bollywood's biggest hit; lost all when own sister stole her husband, money

'Strong case for legal': Amitabh Bachchan reacts after Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video goes viral

'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

HomeBusiness

Business

What does Orry do for a living? Mystery solved as LinkedIn profile goes viral, know link with Mukesh Ambani

Orry is a constant when it comes to a celebrity party or Bollywood event, with not many people knowing what the influencer actually does for a living.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani has become a social media sensation over the past year, being spotted at all the celebrity birthday parties and Bollywood events alongside star kids. Since he is not a part of the film industry, people always seem to be confused as to what he actually does.

In the past, Ananya Panday and Nysa Devgn’s BFF Orry has not explicitly opened up about his job profile, he also shares a close connection with billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, often seen alongside Nita and Isha Ambani, as well as the Ambani bahu-to-be Radhika Merchant.

The mystery of what Orhan Awatramani actually does for a living was finally resolved as social media users discovered his LinkedIn profile, with his job listed. Through his job, Orry shared a close connection with the billionaire Ambani family.

According to a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile, Orhan aka Orry works as a ‘Special Project Manager’ at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate. Orry has been working at this position at Reliance for six years, and has also expressed interest in graphic design.

Orry has been faced with the question regarding his profession multiple times but always seemed to avoid giving an exact answer, sparking a mystery among netizens.

Netizens said that his work experience in Reliance is the reason why he shares a close relationship with Mukesh Ambani and his kids Akash, Isha and Anant Ambani. This is also the reason why is at several big events hosted by the Ambani family.

Not just the Ambanis, but Orry also has a strong presence among top Bollywood actors. In a recent viral video, he was seen partying with Shanaya Kapoor, Harnaaz Sandhu, Ananya Panday and more Bollywood stars. He was also seen dancing with Alia Bhatt on her hit song ‘Chull’.

READ | Meet woman who failed to get job, started company with Rs 1 lakh which is now worth Rs 800 crore

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR air pollution today: Check AQI levels in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati playing poker leaves internet divided, viral photos causes stir online

Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa song to Deepika Padukone

Viral video: Elderly couple dancing to Dil Tera Aashiq will make you say wow, watch

'Baap is here': Salman Khan defies ethic dress code, arrives in casuals at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE