What do Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's kids do for a living? Know job, salary of Isha, Anant, Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s children are all accomplished in business, and have extensive educational qualification, suitable for heirs for a massive inheritance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani with children Isha, Anant and Akash Ambani (File photo)

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have been successfully heading the ultra-successful and wealthy Ambani family, making them one of the richest families in Asia. Heading the Reliance Group, Mukesh Ambani has also trained his children to take care of the family business.

Mukesh Ambani’s children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani hold very high educational qualifications, and have a strong hand in business, taking after their father and grandfather. They also handle important segments of the Reliance business.

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani is a graduate of the prestigious Brown University in Rhode Island, USA, and has taken after his father when it comes to business. Akash is currently the Chairman of Reliance Jio, which includes telecom services and Jio Cinema.

While the salary of any Ambani is not disclosed, it has been estimated that his monthly salary is around Rs 45 lakh.

Isha Ambani

Just like her twin brother, Isha Ambani has a strong hand in business and is a trained business analyst and consultant. After briefly working at a top firm in the US, Isha Ambani joined her father’s business and assumed the position of director of Reliance Retail and Reliance JIO Infocomm.

It has been estimated that Isha Ambani’s monthly salary, not including dividend profits, is Rs 35 lakh.

Anant Ambani

Being the youngest child of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani currently serves as the head of the energy wing of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and is also serving as a board member of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.

Anant Ambani, as per estimates, has a monthly salary of Rs 35 lakh.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are expected to pass over their fortune and the company to their kids Anant, Isha, and Akash Ambani, who themselves are billionaires. 

