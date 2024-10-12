BUSINESS
Born Nita Dalal, she grew up in a middle-class family. Her father, Ravindrabhai Dalal, held a senior management position at the Aditya Birla Group.
Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, is renowned as one of the world's most prominent socialites and a key figure in the Ambani billionaire family. Yet, many are unaware of her life before marrying India's richest man. Nita and Mukesh Ambani tied the knot in 1985 and have three children—twins Akash and Isha, and their youngest son, Anant. The family leads a life of luxury, but Nita's early years were quite different.
Born Nita Dalal, she grew up in a middle-class family. Her father, Ravindrabhai Dalal, held a senior management position at the Aditya Birla Group. Nita began training in Bharatnatyam at the age of 6 and continued pursuing her passion for dance until she was 20. She later became a dance teacher, earning a modest living at a small school in Mumbai.
It was during one of her dance performances that Nita caught the attention of Dhirubhai Ambani, her future father-in-law. After marrying Mukesh, Nita made one request—that she be allowed to continue working. The Ambani family supported her decision wholeheartedly. In an interview with Simi Garewal, Nita shared that she continued teaching at St. Flower Nursery after her marriage, earning a monthly salary of Rs 800, demonstrating her commitment to maintaining her professional life despite her new status as part of a billionaire family.
Meet China's 'Spider-Woman' who climbs 100-metre cliff bare-handed, with no safety equipment
Ancient comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS to make an appearance today, will it be visible in India? Check details
Divya Khossla bashes Alia Bhatt after Jigra's low opening, claims 'fake' box office collection: 'Khudh hi tickets...'
IND vs BAN, Hyderabad weather update: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?
This shelved Dharmendra film was made 17 years later starring Bobby Deol, lead actress created controversy by..
Ratan Tata death: 'Titan' of Indian business, philanthropist icon's cause of death is...
What did Nita Ambani do before marrying Mukesh Ambani? What was her salary?
Meet woman, who taught IAS officer Tina Dabi, Riya Dabi, UPSC 2022 topper Ishita Kishore, she is founder of...
Rishabh Pant reveals real story behind his ‘fake injury’ in T20 World Cup final
US President Joe Biden reacts to White House official reminding him to let Kamala Harris speak, says 'I know..'
Meet actor, Salman, SRK's co-star who failed in films, was jobless for years, then became TV star, played 350 roles in..
Who will be Gautam Adani's likely heir? Will it be Karan Adani, Jeet Adani, Pranav Adani or Sagar Adani?
BAN-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Tamil Nadu train accident: Know reason behind derailment, here's what Railways official says...
BAN-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs South Africa match 16
Iran gives big warning to oil-rich allies of US: 'Don't help Israel or else...'
MS Dhoni sets internet on fire with new haircut, pics go viral
Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Gayle's playful dance moves go viral, watch
‘He is like…’: When Rekha revealed how much Amitabh Bachchan means to her, if she’ll work with him again
Not love, superstar Madhubala married Kishore Kumar at 27 despite battling severe illness because of her anger towards..
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja named heir to Jamnagar royal throne
NZ-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
Shinde vs Thackeray: Both Shiv Sena factions lock horns over organising Dussehra rally as poll fever grips
Meet woman, India's first visually impaired IAS officer, who cracked UPSC twice with AIR...
Who is Ratan Tata's successor to what was his religion: 5 most-asked questions answered
Nia Sharma breaks her silence on Bigg Boss 18 controversy, recalls getting harsh comments: ‘I am working for them so…’
Haryana's new BJP government to be sworn in on October 17 in Panchkula, PM Modi to attend
Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway nears completion, set to open by...
'Before this government wakes up...': LoP Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack after Tamil Nadu train accident
Here's what happened on Air India flight with hydraulic failure, that circled for two hours, made emergency landing in..
Jigra vs Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Alia Bhatt’s actioner races ahead of Rajkummar Rao’s film on day 2, but...
How did Noel Tata succeed Ratan Tata as head of Tata Trusts?
This actor once worked as watchman, earned Rs 165, did films with Amitabh Bachchan, Salman, Ranbir, has now decided to..
Vettaiyan box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan film fails to beat GOAT but achieves this milestone
'A day I'll always remember with...': Throwback to Ratan Tata's meeting with Sachin Tendulkar
Adani Energy secures Rs 61088000000 contract in Kenya for enhanced....
This 1992 film had 2 stars, overshadowed Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh, Govinda, became superhit, earned Rs..
Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express collision: Southern Railway says train ‘mistakenly’ entered loop where...
What key traits does Google seek in new hires? CEO Sundar Pichai makes big revelation
BIG boost for Gautam Adani as he emerges as biggest dollar gainer among the list of...
RG Kar case: West Bengal government remains silent as condition of fasting medics deteriorates
Meet Bollywood's sex symbol, actress who was 's**t shamed' for bold scenes, harassed by big star; she left India after..
This actress’ great-grandfather ran anti-Hitler newspaper in Germany, was imprisoned, put into concentration camp but...
Meet Indian genius, IIT graduate who left Rs 1 crore salary job for UPSC exam, secured AIR 1 in 1st attempt, posted in..
IDF expresses 'deep concern' after Israeli airstrike in Lebanon injures two UN peacekeepers, says...
Manu Bhaker attends her alma mater's award ceremony in Delhi University, says 'people think girls from LSR are...'
This actor once earned just Rs 75, then worked in superhit film rejected by SRK, is now superstar with net worth of..
IMD Weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in THESE states for next..., check detailed forecast here
Aishwarya Rai ends rumours of tiff with ‘pa’ Amitabh Bachchan’s family with new post, writes…
Happy Dussehra Wishes 2024: Top WhatsApp wishes, greetings to share with your loved ones on Vijayadashami
Meet IIT-JEE topper with 350 marks in JEE Mains, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 3, he went on to pursue...
Vivian Dsena’s wife reacts to Sidharth Shukla's fans bashing him of 'copying' late actor in Bigg Boss 18: 'They both...'
Tamil Nadu Train Accident: Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express rams into goods train near Chennai, 19 injured
Mumbai Metro launches Whatsapp-based ticket service for lines 2A and 7; know steps to avail it
NZ-W vs SL-W, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match 15
Meet former TCS employee, who even worked in SBI bank, then cracked UPSC exam to become...
Meet man, who studied at IIM, quit high-paying job at Microsoft, then founded a unicorn company, his net worth is...
Amitabh Bachchan made most successful pair, gave 11 hits with this actress; not Rekha, Jaya Bachchan or Hema Malini
Jigra vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Alia Bhatt defeated by Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri; actioner earns only...
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena lashes out at Chahat Pandey, questions her upbringing, says 'tum jaha se aati ho...'
India announce squad for New Zealand Test series, Jasprit Bumrah named vice-captain
Tamil Nadu train accident: Mysuru-Darbhanga Express crashes into goods train, several feared injured
AUS-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Ashleigh Gardner dominates as Australia beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
DNA TV Show: All about JPNIC controversy and why it's causing political tension in Lucknow?
Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at Alia Bhatt, mocks her indirectly as Jigra releases: 'When you destroy female...'
NC's Omar Abdullah meets LG, stakes claim to form J-K government, swearing-in ceremony on...
'Agar 1000 runs bante....': Fans brutally troll Pakistan after humiliating loss to England in Multan Test
'Was pained to...': Madhubala asked ex-lover Dilip Kumar to meet her after marriage, when Saira Banu got to know she..
Two years after daughter Raha's birth, Alia Bhatt reveals her plans to have second baby with Ranbir Kapoor
IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight with 150 onboard safely lands in Trichy after reporting…
'Ties can't be repaired unless...': India dismisses Canadian PM Trudeau's remarks on meeting PM Modi in Laos
IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh
Combined wealth of India's 100 richest individuals, for first time in 2024, surpasses Rs...
Meet actor who was a teacher, left UPSC for films, worked with SRK, Sanjay, Govinda, his career got destroyed after...
This Indian king wore world's biggest Pukhraj stone, used luxury brand Louis Vuitton products on daily basis, he was...
From Silver Nakkashi-work peacock figurine to Patola scarf: PM Modi presents special gifts to world leaders in Laos
'Congress' loss in Haryana unexpected but...': Former CM Ashok Gehlot's big statement ahead of Rajasthan by-polls
Ozonetel Acquires CloudConnect Communications
Aamir Khan watched this 2006 film three times which had 3 superstars, was super flop at box office, became hit after..
Meet India's richest cricketer, who lives in house worth Rs 250000000000, not Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni or Sachin Tendulkar
Noida Police announce traffic diversions for Dussehra celebrations: Check key routes to avoid
Who is Sumit Antil, the para-athlete? What are his thoughts on being compared to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra?
Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani-led Reliance Foundation's three schools take top spot in 100 Indian...
Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu and his midnight surprise for the industrialist
Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj takes charge as Telangana DSP
'They do it with smile': Former US President Trump criticises India’s high tariffs on foreign products, calls PM Modi..
Mukesh Ambani’s Diwali dhamaka offer: Get free AirFiber for one year, unlimited internet; here's how
Oil Ignores War: Why Markets Are Calm Amid Middle East Chaos
'Inviolability must be respected by all': India voices concern after Israeli strike on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
Amitabh Bachchan receives birthday wishes from Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Kajol, Navya
Noida news: New plan to make DND and Film City Road jam-free, more than 1.5 lakh vehicles to get relief
World Test Championship: Pakistan hit rock bottom in WTC standings after crushing defeat against England
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan become 1st team to lose Test match by an innings despite scoring 500 plus runs
'Resemblance with Abhishek...': Amitabh Bachchan on newborn Aaradhya Bachchan's similarity to Aishwarya Rai
Meet Virat Kohli’s 'bhabhi' who shares special bond with Anushka Sharma, her luxurious life includes...
Noel Naval Tata: Check educational qualification, family tree of new Chairman of Tata Trusts
Krushna Abhishek becomes 'Raja Babu' Govinda for Karisma Kapoor, Kapil Sharma warns him: 'Aaj gaali..'
Amid Navratri celebrations, Goddess Kali crown gets stolen from this temple, it has PM Modi connection
'BJP people are destructive': SP chief Akhilesh Yadav begs Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to exit NDA alliance after...