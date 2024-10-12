Born Nita Dalal, she grew up in a middle-class family. Her father, Ravindrabhai Dalal, held a senior management position at the Aditya Birla Group.

Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, is renowned as one of the world's most prominent socialites and a key figure in the Ambani billionaire family. Yet, many are unaware of her life before marrying India's richest man. Nita and Mukesh Ambani tied the knot in 1985 and have three children—twins Akash and Isha, and their youngest son, Anant. The family leads a life of luxury, but Nita's early years were quite different.

Born Nita Dalal, she grew up in a middle-class family. Her father, Ravindrabhai Dalal, held a senior management position at the Aditya Birla Group. Nita began training in Bharatnatyam at the age of 6 and continued pursuing her passion for dance until she was 20. She later became a dance teacher, earning a modest living at a small school in Mumbai.

It was during one of her dance performances that Nita caught the attention of Dhirubhai Ambani, her future father-in-law. After marrying Mukesh, Nita made one request—that she be allowed to continue working. The Ambani family supported her decision wholeheartedly. In an interview with Simi Garewal, Nita shared that she continued teaching at St. Flower Nursery after her marriage, earning a monthly salary of Rs 800, demonstrating her commitment to maintaining her professional life despite her new status as part of a billionaire family.